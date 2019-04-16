The refrain in country’s knitware hub: Few jobs, rising living costs, GST

Inside a gated complex in Tirupur, knitwear manufacturer and exporter CBC Fashions (Asia)’s one-storey unit is seemingly teeming with employees. Yet, amidst the whirr of sewing machines and the flurry on the expansive shop floor, it is easy to miss the lines of unmanned ‘Brother’ machines.

Some of these machines sit covered in fabric atop tables in a section where the lights have been switched off – all labelled “idle”.

“A few of these machines are only required for specific kinds of stitching, but the rest are idle because we don’t have tailors to work them,” says the unit’s manager, G Manickam. In another part of the city, at an eight-person garment stitching work unit, Kavya Garments, a few ‘Juki’ machines are stacked against a wall of the one-room unit and the thin layer of dust shows how long they, too, have been idle.

Tirupur, known as the ‘knitwear capital’ of the country, has a growing labour problem. Yet, there is a disagreement over whether this problem is one of a shortage of workers or a shortage of jobs. As Tirupur gears up to vote Thursday, underemployment and rising living costs, coupled with the continuing impact of policy measures such as GST, especially on small-scale manufacturers, is difficult to miss across the city.

Kavya Garments owner Dhandapani, who has laid off nearly half his tailors due to a dip in demand, says there isn’t enough work in the city’s once vibrant textile industry. A few tailors knock on his doors almost every day looking for work, and the sight is becoming common at work units like his.

“If you want to find out how many people are currently looking for jobs in this industry, all you have to do is put up a vacancy sign with your phone number and you’ll get at least 100 calls by the end of the day,” he says.

While some larger garment units, especially those producing for export, say there aren’t enough workers for jobs like stitching, cutting, checking quality and ironing, workers claim that there isn’t as much work to do now.

The shortage of workers in the region, has left leaving medium and larger garment manufacturers dependent on migrant labourers argues CBC’s managing director, T R Vijaya Kumar, who is also the general secretary of the Tirupur Exporters’ Association. “Every” export house in Tirupur is facing a 30% shortfall in labour, up from 20% two years ago, he says.

This shortage is among the reasons that several garment companies in the region have shifted their units from Tirupur to other cities, states and even countries. CBC has shifted half its production staff to Madurai, where there are enough workers to run two shifts and produce two times more than what he makes in Tirupur.

But, Tirupur’s blue-collar workforce disagrees. As several units continue to reel in the aftermath of policy interventions by the Centre, fluctuating raw material prices and increasing competition from migrant labourers, finding stable work has become difficult for them, they argue.

Also, the local work force claims they lose out jobs to migrant workers who work for less money. “They charge less than we do, so our company asks us to work at their rates. We can’t compete with those wages, because our cost of living is so high,” says 40-year-old Brinda.

According to her and her co-workers, most families end up having to take private loans with high interest rates to get their families through the week, because their wages have not increased enough to offset rising rent costs.

A labour contractor says the shortage is also a result of companies not willing to increase salaries commensurate with demands after the implementation of the GST in 2017.

“Before GST, the companies would pay around Rs 300 per shift. Now, with companies facing GST and other problems due to bank procedures, they are not able to give this kind of salary anymore,” says the contractor.

According to him, around 25,000 small-scale companies have been affected, while bigger companies are “wealthier” and more established, so they are able to manage even without as much labour.

The managing director of another export house says the shortage became more prominent after demonetisation, which forced several workers to leave the city and go back home. “We are expecting the new government to do better things, like giving us some sops package, that would put us in a position to immediately hire these workers. If not, then it will be trouble,” says the MD.