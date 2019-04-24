Tired of listening to PM Modi beat his own trumpet on Pakistan: Chidambaram

Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a swipe at Narendra Modi, saying he was “tired of listening to the Prime Minister beat his own trumpet on what he did to Pakistan” and wondered if the latter will speak on issues concerning the people before campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections concludes.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, “Tired of listening to the PM beat his own trumpet on what he did to Pakistan. Before the campaign ends, will the PM speak on the top issues concerning the people?”

Tired of listening to the PM beat his own trumpet on what he did to Pakistan. Before the campaign ends, will the PM speak on the top issues concerning the people? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 24, 2019

The senior Congress leader also said that the people are waiting to hear the prime minister speak on issues such as demonetisation. “The top issues are (1) jobs, (2) farmers’ distress and debt and (3) security of all sections of the people. Why is PM silent on these issues?” he said.

“People want to hear the PM speak on demonetisation, messed up GST and plight of MSMEs,” he added.

The former finance minister said citizens wanted to hear the prime minister speak on “hate speeches, especially be leaders of his own party”.

Chidambaram also referred to Shah Rukh Khan’s remarks that “being diverse is a good thing, being divisive is not” and hoped that the prime minister will laud the actor’s comments. “I hope PM will say ‘Fantastic effort, @iamsrk’,” he tweeted.