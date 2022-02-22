Tiny hill town captures Manipur’s unusual poll scene

“So how do you like our dusty, old Saikul?” asks Goupu Chongloi, the block president of the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), as he talks about his town. “It has nothing, right?…totally backward.”

Nestled in the Sadar Hills and home to the Kuki tribe, Saikul in Kangpokpi district, is a nondescript place. However, ever since the Assembly elections were announced, the town, situated 30 km from state capital Imphal, has emerged as the scene of the quintessential ‘Manipur election’.

Polls in Manipur are rarely shaped by political parties. Instead, what influences them is allegiances to clans and tribes, civil society organisations and, as many believe, even the ‘underground’, a euphemism for the state’s several militant groups. Then there’s the perennial hill-valley divide and, of course, the abundance of defecting candidates. Tiny Saikul captures it all.

In the first phase of polls on February 28, besides Yamthong Haokip, a two-time MLA on NIA radar, in the fray are his feisty daughter, the father of the state’s police chief and the wife of the self-styled chief of the outlawed Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA).

Yamthong, the sitting MLA, quit the Congress last November to join the BJP. Having won the seat twice, he is seeking to make it the third time. Named in a high-profile arms robbery case two years ago, he was accused of stealing arms from the 2nd Manipur Rifles garrison and distributing them to different ‘terrorist groups’. Following an NIA investigation, Yamthong was arrested in August 2018, but was released on bail in 2019 on medical grounds.

Standing against him, Yamthong’s daughter Lhingkim Haokip is contesting on a Congress ticket. When her father defected to the BJP, the Congress leadership thought it was only natural to take on board the “loyal Lhingkim”, a secretary of the All India Mahila Congress.

Lhingkim, however, says her fight is not “against my father”. “I am contesting against the BJP candidate. In politics there’s no father, there is no daughter…my aim is to serve the people of my constituency, especially the women and youth,” she says.

While the father-versus-daughter battle in Saikul may be causing many a giggle, for Yamthong’s supporters though it is “no big deal”.

“This is how politics works in Manipur,” says Angam Haokip, a member of the local village authority who is also a BJP worker. Angam says he is happy with Yamthong’s work as he had managed to make a few roads motorable “despite being in the Opposition”.

Many others do not agree. “He barely comes here,” Chongloi says, adding the local Kukis had not taken kindly to Haokip’s marriage to a Meitei. “I do not think he cares for tribal rights…he never takes advice from stakeholders,” Chongloi adds.

That’s why, perhaps, a 33-year-old aspiring actor, who did not want to reveal his name, says he will support the Kuki People Alliance (KPA) candidate Kimneo Haokip Hnagshing. Formed just a month ago, the KPA claims to represent tribal, particularly Kuki, interests.

Kimneo, 34, is the wife of David Hnaghsing, the chairman of the KRA, a militant group under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement between the Centre and state governments.

With underground groups believed to be wielding strong influence on the polls in Manipur, locals say her husband’s militant credentials will help Kimneo secure a win. But she disagrees. “My candidature has nothing to do with that. My social work in the village speaks for itself,” she says, although admitting the fight is not easy.

Then there is Manipur DGP, P Doungel’s father Chungkhokai Doungel, a popular name among the locals. MLA from Saikul thrice (1992-2012), Doungel senior was earlier with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Manipur People’s Parties, but now calls himself a “freelance politician”.

(With inputs from Jimmy Leivon)