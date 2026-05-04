Tinsukia Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Comments by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on “polarisation” and targeting “Miyas” have triggered a major political row, with the Opposition accusing the BJP of attempting voter suppression during the electoral roll revision process.
Tinsukia Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Tinsukia Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Tinsukia seat include Bhairaw Bhagat, Chintu Baruah, and Devid Phukan from major parties like IND, IND, and INC.
In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Bharatiya Janta Party Sanjoy Kishan, Assam Jatiya Parishad Shamsher Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal Hira Devi and others. In the last Tinsukia Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party party’s Sanjoy Kishan won by a margin of 70,797 votes. The Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Shamsher Singh was the runner up securing 15,060 votes.
The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,65,438, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Tinsukia seat.
Tinsukia Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting
Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Tinsukia assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance.
Live Tinsukia Election Results
Tinsukia (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List
Check here the Tinsukia constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background.
tinsukia CANDIDATE LIST 2026
Tinsukia Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up
Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Tinsukia.
tinsukia RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise
Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind.
|Sr.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|State
|Party
|Status
|1
|BAJALI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|2
|BHAWANIPUR-SORBHOG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|3
|BAKSA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|4
|MANAS
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|5
|BARPETA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|6
|CHENGA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|7
|MANDIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|8
|PAKABETBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|9
|BEHALI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|10
|BISWANATH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|11
|GOHPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|12
|ABHAYAPURI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|13
|BONGAIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|14
|SRIJANGRAM
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|15
|BORKHOLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|16
|DHOLAI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|17
|KATIGORAH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|18
|LAKHIPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|19
|SILCHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|20
|SONAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|21
|UDHARBOND
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|22
|MAHMORA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|23
|SONARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|24
|BIJNI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|25
|SIDLI CHIRANG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|26
|DALGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|27
|MANGALDAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|28
|SIPAJHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|29
|DHEMAJI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|30
|JONAI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|31
|SISSIBORGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|32
|BILASIPARA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|33
|BIRSING-JARUA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|34
|DHUBRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|35
|GAURIPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|36
|GOLAKGANJ
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|37
|CHABUA-LAHOWAL
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|38
|DIBRUGARH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|39
|DULIAJAN
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|40
|KHOWANG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|41
|NAHARKATIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|42
|TINGKHONG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|43
|HAFLONG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|44
|DUDHNOI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|45
|GOALPARA EAST
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|46
|GOALPARA WEST (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|47
|JALESWAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|48
|BOKAKHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|49
|DERGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|50
|GOLAGHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|51
|KHUMTAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|52
|SARUPATHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|53
|ALGAPUR-KATLICHERRA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|54
|HAILAKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|55
|BINNAKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|56
|HOJAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|57
|LUMDING
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|58
|JORHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|59
|MARIANI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|60
|TEOK
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|61
|TITABOR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|62
|BOKO-CHAYGAON (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|63
|CHAMARIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|64
|HAJO-SUALKUCHI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|65
|KAMALPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|66
|PALASBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|67
|RANGIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|68
|DIMORIA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|69
|DISPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|70
|GUWAHATI CENTRAL
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|71
|JALUKBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|72
|NEW GUWAHATI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|73
|BOKAJAN (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|74
|DIPHU (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|75
|HOWRAGHAT (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|76
|BAOKHUNGRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|77
|DOTMA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|78
|GOSSAIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|79
|KOKRAJHAR (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|80
|PARBATJHORA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|81
|BIHPURIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|82
|DHAKUAKHANA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|83
|LAKHIMPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|84
|NOWBOICHA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|85
|RONGONADI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|86
|MAJULI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|87
|JAGIROAD (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|88
|LAHARIGHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|89
|MORIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|90
|BARHAMPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|91
|DHING
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|92
|KALIABOR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|93
|NAGAON-BATADRABA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|94
|RAHA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|95
|RUPAHIHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|96
|SAMAGURI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|97
|BARKHETRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|98
|NALBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|99
|TIHU
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|100
|DEMOW
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|101
|NAZIRA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|102
|SIBSAGAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|103
|BARCHALLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|104
|DHEKIAJULI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|105
|NADUAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|106
|RANGAPARA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|107
|TEZPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|108
|MANKACHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|109
|KARIMGANJ NORTH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|110
|KARIMGANJ SOUTH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|111
|PATHARKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|112
|RAM KRISHNA NAGAR (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|113
|GORESWAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|114
|TAMULPUR (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|115
|DIGBOI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|116
|DOOM DOOMA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|117
|MAKUM
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|118
|MARGHERITA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|119
|SADIYA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|120
|TINSUKIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|121
|BHERGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|122
|MAZBAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|123
|TANGLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|124
|UDALGURI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|125
|AMRI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|126
|RONGKHANG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits.
Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits.
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4. Here’s how and where to check live vote counting updates online.
Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly.
Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.