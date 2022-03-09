Tindwari (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tindwari (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tindwari Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Brajesh Kumar Prajapati. The Tindwari seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Tindwari ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

tindwari Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adishakti INC 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 3,75,97,814 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 3,97,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brajesh Kumar Prajapati SP 1 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 2,07,64,920 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayram Singh BSP 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 3,36,41,912 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhuraj IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 92,83,277 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moolchandra Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 36,06,500 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchandra CPI 0 Literate 55 Rs 12,70,304 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Ramkesh Nishad BJP 1 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 95,38,916 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uttam IND 1 Graduate 31 Rs 14,45,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Tindwari candidate of from Brajesh Kumar Prajapati Uttar Pradesh. Tindwari Election Result 2017

tindwari Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brajesh Kumar Prajapati BJP 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 77,02,700 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Achchhe Lal Jan Adhikar Party 0 Literate 60 Rs 1,62,18,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Babita Devi Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Graduate 29 Rs 4,26,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Daljeet Singh INC 1 Graduate 46 Rs 5,07,37,782 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,10,00,657 ~ 2 Crore+ Dileep Kumar Krantikari Yuva Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 5,08,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Prasad BSP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 1,14,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkaran Singh Bachchan Lok Dal 1 Graduate 45 Rs 3,36,79,589 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 45,00,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ Shivvilas Singh IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 8,83,762 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 56,174 ~ 56 Thou+ Shyam Babu CPI 1 Graduate 33 Rs 1,21,949 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar Nishad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 29,93,911 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Singh IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 18,67,182 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Tindwari candidate of from Daljeet Singh Uttar Pradesh. Tindwari Election Result 2012

tindwari Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Daljeet Singh INC 1 Graduate 41 Rs 3,09,88,074 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 77,50,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ Achchhelal Nishad BSP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 52,02,872 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 2,96,304 ~ 2 Lacs+ Balram Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 26,82,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Hariram Tiwari IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 43,52,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Yadav IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 3,02,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaypal RVLP 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 2,90,949 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunjbihari ARVP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Pratap BC 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 31,20,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh JD(U) 0 Graduate 29 Rs 9,60,435 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 47,500 ~ 47 Thou+ Ramjiyawan IND 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 2,44,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramphal IJP 0 Not Given 43 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharda Prasad AITC 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 6,10,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivavilas Singh IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 11,98,122 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Tindwari Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Tindwari Assembly is also given here..