Time too short to implement PM-KISAN scheme ahead of poll code: Congress-ruled states

EVEN AS Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended NDA governments in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttarakhand for proactively submitting farmers’ lists to enable transfer of the first instalment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna into their bank accounts, Congress-ruled states maintained that time was too short to implement the scheme before the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections kicks in.

“We will come out with the first list of beneficiaries in the first week of March. Identifying beneficiaries is a huge task, as it requires recording the names of all individuals owning land, including jointly with other household members. Although land records in the state are being digitised, the process will take time,” said Manish Rastogi, Principal Secretary (revenue), Madhya Pradesh government.

He said the state government was asked to provide details of the prospective beneficiaries — tentatively estimated at 60 lakh — by February 25, which was further advanced to February 20. “Complying with these deadlines is not possible. We have created a software and issued guidelines to patwaris (village revenue officials) to identify the beneficiaries along with their landholdings…. While the Centre has promised to bear administrative charges borne by us, we aren’t sure whether they will do it fully,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress government focus is more on implementing its own farm loan waiver scheme, which was formally rolled out on Friday. On the very first day, crop loans worth Rs 134 crore of nearly 40,000 farmers taken from cooperatives and public sector banks were waived. While the number of beneficiaries from Jai Kisan Fasal Rin Mafi Yojana is pegged at over 50 lakh, the state plans to extend the benefit of waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh to about 25 lakh farmers at a cost of Rs 10,123 crore by March first week.

“Before the Election Commission’s Code of Conduct takes effect, we would have covered half of the beneficiaries, which will create an atmosphere in our favour. This will also have much more resonance than a mere Rs 2,000 cash transfer,” claimed a senior Congress leader.

Modi, in his speech at Gorakhpur, warned that the state governments that did not submit beneficiary lists within the stipulated time would risk the “bad-duaen” (curse) of their farmers.

Reacting to this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it was wrong that Opposition-ruled states were not cooperating with the Centre for implementing the new scheme. “I want to ask him which government does not want its farmers to benefit from your scheme? We have done our bit in making farmers aware of it through video conferencing and advertisements,” he said, while terming the scheme as an “unsuccessful attempt” by the BJP to win the Lok Sabha polls.

The Rajasthan government, too, is focusing more on its new Samajik Suraksha Bruddhajan Krishak Samman Pension scheme that entitles small and marginal farmers above 58 years (55 years in case of women) with no regular source of income to a monthly pension of Rs 750. The amount is Rs 1,000 for farmers aged above 75 years. The state government has set aside an annual budget of Rs 990 crore for the scheme, expected to benefit around 11 lakh small and marginal elderly farmers. Gehlot claimed the monthly pension amount being given would add up to much more than the Rs 6,000 payment in three instalments under PM-KISAN.

Neeraj K Pawan, registrar of cooperatives and nodal officer for PM-KISAN in Rajasthan, said around 4 lakh farmers in the state have been registered under the scheme and 5,000 of them received the first instalment money in their bank accounts on Sunday. “There is no truth to the allegation that we are not sending our list to the Centre. Had that been so, how did 5,000 farmers get their money today?” He put the total eligible farmers under the scheme in the state at roughly 50 lakh, even while admitting that not all beneficiaries would get covered before the Model Code of Conduct kicks in.

In Rajasthan, the eligible farmers are required to register on a special portal that can be accessed through eMitra (common service centre) kiosks.

Among other Congress-ruled states, Punjab has declared that around 7.5 lakh out of its estimated 10.4 lakh small and marginal farmers (owning less than five acres land) have registered under PM-KISAN. “About Rs 30 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of nearly 1.5 lakh farmers on Sunday. We will cover the other farmers in the next few days,” said Kahan Singh Pannu, secretary agriculture, Punjab.