Time to bring change: Sonia message to Bihar ahead of first phase

Sonia Gandhi

ON the eve of the first phase of voting for Assembly elections in Bihar, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said winds of change are blowing in the state and asserted that the time has come to start a new chapter.

In a video message for the state, she said the governments in Delhi as well as Bihar have become “shutdown” governments. This was the first time she sent out a video message related to elections. On October 2, she addressed a Jan Chetna rally via video-conference to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

While she will not be travelling to Bihar for campaigning, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the state on Wednesday for the second time. He will address two rallies — one in Valmiki Nagar and other in Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district.

In Tuesday’s message, Sonia said: “The government in Bihar, high on power and its ego, has deviated from its path. Neither their speech, nor their actions are good. The working class is helpless. Farmers are troubled and youth are disappointed. The fragile state of the economy is hitting the people’s lives hard…”

Sonia said people of the state had many questions. “For the next generation and the next crop… the time has come for a change,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.