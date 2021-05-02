Time for me to take a break…want to quit this space: Prashant Kishor

Even as trends indicate that Trinamool Congress is likely to win big in the West Bengal Assembly elections with the party leading in more than 200 seats, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said on Sunday that he is quitting as an election strategist.

“I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. Time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space,” Kishor told NDTV. He added, “In this victory, I am saying, I am quitting and I don’t want to do this anymore. I have had enough.”

On being asked whether he would rejoin politics, he told NDTV, “I am a failed politician. I have to go back and see what I have to do.”

Kishor also told India Today that he was “quitting this space” and would not strategise for parties any more. Kishor also alleged that the Election Commission “has been working like an extension of BJP”. “From allowing use of religion by BJP to scheduling poll and bending rules, EC did everything to aid the saffron party,” he said.

Back in December last year, Kishor had said that the BJP tally would struggle to cross double digits and he would quit if he was proven wrong. Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had then sneered: “With the ongoing BJP tsunami in Bengal, after forming the government we will see the country lose a poll strategist.”

On Sunday, Kishor’s old tweet was trending with trends suggesting that the saffron party may not cross 100 seats.

In a tweet, day after the Election Commission announced the poll dates for West Bengal along with Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry starting March 27, Kishor said, “One of the key battles for democracy in India will be fought in West Bengal”. Insisting that “Bengal only wants its own daughter,” he added, “PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet”.

Earlier in an interview to The Indian Express, Kishor had said, “Around November-December last year, there was a lot of hype being created around the BJP, that they are going to sweep the state, get 200 seats etc. So, it was important for us to say publicly that this is not true… There is no way that in December the BJP was in a position to be winning 200 seats. And, in our assessment, they would struggle to enter triple digits, and I stand by that remark. If they do, I will cease to exist as a political aide to anyone. I must quit this space, and quitting this space does not mean Twitter; I won’t do this work ever.”