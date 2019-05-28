Time for Aaditya Thackeray to contest Maharashtra polls: Yuva Sainiks

Following the results of Lok Sabha polls, Yuva Sainiks and Shiv Sainiks have now demanded that Aaditya Thackeray should contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

The debate on whether the Yuva Sena chief should contest the Assembly polls was sparked off by Varun Sardesai, Aaditya’s cousin and secretary of the Yuva Sena, on social media two days ago.

“Hich vel aahe. Hich sandhi aahe. Lakshya — vidhansabha 2019!! Maharashtra vaat pahtoy. (This is the time. This is the opportunity. Aim — Assembly polls 2019. Maharashtra is waiting),” Varun posted on the social media while referring to Aaditya.

In the past, Aaditya had said that he was open to contesting the polls, but did not specify if it would be the Lok Sabha or the Vidhan Sabha polls that he would contest.

Yuva Sainiks and Shiv Sena leaders have also claimed that it is time that he should contest the polls. “Aaditya ji has been leading Yuva Sena and Shiv Sena for many years. Now, we want him to contest the polls and lead the state,” Amey Ghole, treasurer of Yuva Sena and Shiv Sena corporator in BMC, said.

A Yuva Sena functionary pointed out that Aaditya has a keen interest in legislative politics. “He has been actively involved in the policy-making and decision-making processes in the civic body, state and the Union government. In recent town hall events, such as Aaditya Sanvad, received very good response from youngsters. No other political party in the state has a youth face like Aaditya ji,” he said.

A Sena leader also claimed that Aaditya has been involved in the party’s affairs and has been propagating progressive ideas, like ban on plastic. “If he decides to contest polls, the Sainiks will welcome it,” the leader said.