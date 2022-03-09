Tiloi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tiloi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tiloi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh. The Tiloi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

tiloi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarnath Pandey AAP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 2,08,86,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harinam Singh IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 19,49,216 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,71,879 ~ 1 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar Akhil Bhartiya Jansatta Party 0 Graduate 55 Rs 15,43,887 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh BJP 3 Graduate 51 Rs 58,07,03,047 ~ 58 Crore+ / Rs 27,55,204 ~ 27 Lacs+ Mohd Masoom IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 1,61,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Naim SP 2 10th Pass 59 Rs 1,14,65,289 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 31,52,337 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 79,02,274 ~ 79 Lacs+ Pradeep Singhal INC 2 Graduate 48 Rs 6,30,74,910 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,11,05,063 ~ 1 Crore+ Raghuvansh BSP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 50,98,270 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Rajkumar IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 8,97,394 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Snehi Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Kumar IND 0 Literate 25 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Kumar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,73,09,972 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,13,191 ~ 7 Lacs+

tiloi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh BJP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 32,71,29,454 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Imran IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 46,31,650 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jag Prasad Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 39 Rs 73,000 ~ 73 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswant Singh IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 8,40,527 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 32,112 ~ 32 Thou+ Mo. Tabarakh RLD 1 8th Pass 31 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Mohd. Saood BSP 3 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,14,18,513 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 68,22,376 ~ 68 Lacs+ Raghuwansh IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 42,29,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ramkalp IND 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 1,78,365 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rohit Lok Shahi Party (Secular) 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 24,57,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 9,80,924 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sitaram IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,91,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Mishra INC 1 Graduate 59 Rs 2,63,17,365 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,79,543 ~ 19 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Tiloi candidate of from Dr. Mohd. Mushlim Uttar Pradesh. Tiloi Election Result 2012

tiloi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Mohd. Mushlim INC 5 12th Pass 65 Rs 5,59,77,274 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar Singh Bharatiya Rashtriya Bahujan Samaj Vikas Party 0 Literate 41 Rs 11,02,672 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar LD 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 9,25,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaudhary Imtiyaz Ahmad Nadvi RUC 0 Others 62 Rs 33,03,610 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ Dr. Mohd. Aslam Khan RaIP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 1,10,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagannath RPI(A) 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 34,95,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagprasad IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 58,042 ~ 58 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswant Singh IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 4,67,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh BJP 1 Graduate 55 Rs 5,14,95,899 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,55,03,676 ~ 2 Crore+ Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh SP 1 Graduate 41 Rs 8,17,24,013 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,06,891 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mohd. Jameel IND 0 Illiterate 46 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nadeem Ashraf BSP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,22,15,559 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,25,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar RSBP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 7,43,150 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramawati MwSP 0 Literate 33 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shatrudhan JKP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 12,45,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar MADP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,07,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suhel Khan PECP 1 Not Given 37 Rs 37,91,171 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 15,21,000 ~ 15 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

