Tilhar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Tilhar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Roshan Lal Verma. The Tilhar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

tilhar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhishek Singh Kushwaha IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 33,000 ~ 33 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Babu Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 2,24,53,029 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Harishchandra Sharma Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 19,15,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nawab Faizan Ali Khan BSP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 1,64,04,416 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Nokhey Lal CPI 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 9,45,900 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar Yadav Bhartiya Krishak Dal 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 33,79,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajnish Gupta INC 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 6,56,42,959 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,40,50,017 ~ 1 Crore+ Ram Aserey IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 3,33,56,729 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 36,74,128 ~ 36 Lacs+ Roshan Lal Verma SP 3 Literate 63 Rs 3,52,99,695 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Sakir LJP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 17,60,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Salona Kushwaha BJP 2 Post Graduate 47 Rs 12,48,82,342 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 2,46,15,752 ~ 2 Crore+ Sarita Yadav Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 14,31,988 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sumit Srivastav IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,20,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishambar Dayal AAP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,80,28,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

tilhar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Roshan Lal Verma BJP 1 8th Pass 52 Rs 2,49,83,350 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,44,797 ~ 16 Lacs+ Anish Kumar Singh Bhartiya Imaandar Party 0 Graduate 35 Rs 2,01,55,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,55,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Aruna Devi IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 39,15,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avadhesh Kumar Verma BSP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 5,07,98,868 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 46,56,856 ~ 46 Lacs+ Harish Chandra Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 36,71,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwar Jitin Prasada INC 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 9,21,47,256 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradip Kumar RLD 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar Yadav Bhartiya Krishak Dal 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 16,42,900 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ragini Singh IND 0 Doctorate 42 Rs 4,62,39,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 47,00,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ Rajesh Yadav Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 2,09,77,100 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Pal Singh IND 0 Literate 54 Rs 74,10,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivam Sharma SHS 0 Graduate 26 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhveer Singh Lok Dal 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 14,08,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

tilhar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Roshan Lal Verma BSP 2 8th Pass 47 Rs 1,44,28,076 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,00,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ Akhilesh Kumar IEMC 3 Others 52 Rs 4,30,25,685 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 97,29,709 ~ 97 Lacs+ Anvar Ali SP 2 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,26,52,654 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 47,053 ~ 47 Thou+ Ashok Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 1,98,536 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Chandra JKP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 50,74,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pratipal Singh BKrD 0 Not Given 28 Rs 2,62,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhey Shyam SSD 1 8th Pass 52 Rs 19,21,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ragini Singh BJP 0 Doctorate 37 Rs 61,98,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Santram Verma RLM 2 Literate 42 Rs 37,81,860 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 3,22,958 ~ 3 Lacs+ Satyapal BSRD 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 7,33,569 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Kumari PECP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 11,22,384 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahid Khan IND 1 Not Given 43 Rs 3,76,901 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahnaz Begum IND 0 Literate 56 Rs 10,63,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Sharma MD 2 Graduate 39 Rs 11,98,502 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shripal Srivastava VIP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 1,31,94,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,500 ~ 6 Thou+ Sunita Kovid INC 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,11,42,815 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

