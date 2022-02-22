Thrust into limelight, Unnao victim’s mother: Support me, even if you don’t vote

“Aapka support chahiye, bhaiyya. Vote ho na no, support hona chahiye (I need your support. Even if you don’t vote for me, do support me),” says Asha Singh, the Congress candidate from Unnao Sadar as she campaigns in the kachehri area that houses offices of lawyers practising in the Unnao District Court, on Monday.

Sarfaraz Hussain Gandhi, a member of the Congress’s Unnao unit, quickly interjects, “Sirf support se kaam nahi chalega, vote bhi maangna zaroori hai (Asking for support won’t do, you must ask people to vote for you),” he tells her.

For Singh, 55, the mother of the Unnao rape survivor who has been thrust into a sudden spotlight as the Congress candidate, the last few weeks on the campaign trail have been peppered with advice on what to say and how to seek votes. Congress workers Sarfaraz and Khurshid Ansari have been working with her for the past month and a half.

Unnao votes on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections.

Singh’s 20-year-old daughter, who was raped in 2017 allegedly by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, has been by her side throughout the campaign. Singh’s husband died in police custody after being beaten up allegedly by Sengar’s brother and aides in the presence of police personnel. The former MLA from the nearby Bangarmau constituency has been convicted in both cases by Delhi courts and is serving a life term.

Singh is up against the BJP’s sitting MLA Pankaj Gupta and Dr Abhinav Kumar of the Samajwadi Party. The BSP has fielded newcomer Devendra Singh.

The seat was won by BJP’s Gupta in a by-election in 2014 after SP MLA Deepak Kumar died, as well as in 2017. The SP has now fielded three-time MLA Deepak Kumar’s son Abhinav from the seat. Sengar represented the constituency as a BSP MLA in 2002.

Recalling her meeting with Gandhi a couple of years ago, Singh’s daughter says, “I met Priyanka didi in Delhi in relation to my case a few times. When elections came closer, I heard that the Congress wanted to promote women and I told her I wanted to contest, but because of my age I wasn’t eligible. That is how the ticket went to my mother. In 2027, I will be the candidate,” she says, as she enters a house in Eidgah to distribute pamphlets.