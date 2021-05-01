Thrithala (Kerala) Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Thrithala (Kerala) Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by V.T. BALRAM of the INC. The LDF won 91 out of 140 seats in the last assembly elections. The CPM-led LDF alliance is hoping a return to power on a combination of factors — the image of the incumbent chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a tough and efficient administrator, the welfare programmes and heavy investments in the social sector through KIIFB, the addition of two new parties who broke ranks with the Congress-led UDF and the grassroot propensity of the Left cadre to shore up votes.

Since 1980, no government in Kerala has been elected back to power. That’s the iron rule of Kerala politics that the UDF puts its faith in. If the rule holds, it’s UDF’s chance to rule the state.

The Congress, which is contesting on 92 seats this time and has the natural claim to the CM’s post, has said that the objective is to return to power, post which the high command will decide on the next CM of the state.

In 2016, the BJP opened its account in the state by winning Nemom and surprised pollsters by coming second in seven other seats. This time, retaining Nemom and winning those seats where it fell short last time will be the NDA’s objective.