Thrissur collector T V Anupama helps carry heavy voting equipment, wins hearts online

With Kerala going to polls on April 23, officials in the state are prepping for the Lok Sabha Elections. And in a video that has been widely shared on social media platforms, Thrissur collector T V Anupama can be seen lending a hand.

Unloading heavy equipment from a lorry, the collector is seen lifting one of the boxes and taking it inside a building, presumably the collector’s office.

Ignoring protests from onlookers who ask her to not lift the heavy boxes, she carries on until they scramble into action and help in picking up equipment from the lorry.

The video has earned a lot of praise for the collector with people appreciating her commitment and even calling her an idol for every officer.