Three years later, echos of Jat quota violence as Sonipat decks for high-stakes fight

It has been more than three years since the Jat reservation agitation rocked Haryana, but the echoes of the stir can still be heard in Sonipat, which remained part of the epicentre of the violence that broke out in February 2016 and left 30 people dead.

The Lok Sabha constituency is now witnessing a churning of sorts. A four-time MP who also remained Haryana chief minister for two consecutive terms, the sitting MP who belongs to the ruling party at the Centre, and the scion of a family that has defined politics in the state for several decades are seeking to enter the 17th Lok Sabha from here. They are Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BJP’s Ramesh Chander Kaushik and Jannayak Janata Party’s Digvijay Chautala.

Nearly 50 per cent voters in this constituency are from Jat community. Of the 11 Lok Sabha contests that Sonipat has witnessed so far, Jat candidates won nine times. A non-Jat candidate won in 1996 — Arvind Kumar, Independent — and in 2014 – BJP’s Kaushik.

Kaushik had defeated Congress’ Jagbir Singh Malik. Congress, however, has replaced Malik with Hooda.

Famously known as Jatland, Sonipat had come into existence in 1977 after being carved out of Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

It has nearly 15 lakh voters, of which over 5.5 lakh are from Jat community, nearly 1.9 lakh Brahmins, 1.1 lakh from Punjabi community, and nearly 80,000 from Baniya community.

The Jat votebank is all set to get divided considering that two prominent Jat leaders, Hooda and Chautala, are contesting. Even Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has nominated a Jat leader, Surinder Chhikara – a businessman who has immense hold among youth and in the rural belt of the constituency.

The Jat quota is going to be a major poll issue this time. The Jats in Haryana haven’t yet got the promised 10 per cent reservation in educational institutes and government jobs as the issue remains mired in a legal battle.

In February this year, Haryana government decided to grant reservation to the extent of 10 per cent each to economically weaker sections (EWS), in case of direct recruitment to Group A, B, C and D posts in all departments, boards, corporations and local bodies and in admissions to all educational institutions. The EWS was defined as those with a family income less than Rs 6 lakh per annum. The decision taken by the state cabinet implied that Jats and five other castes – Jat Sikhs, Rors, Bishnois, Tyagis and Mulla Jat/Muslim Jat – who were granted reservation as BC(C) in Haryana, shall be eligible for the EWS quota, till their ongoing court case for Backward Class status was decided.

As campaigning picked pace, the candidates are now accusing each other of being an outsider. While Hooda comes from Rohtak, Chautala is from Sirsa. Kaushik is a Sonipat resident and is registered as voter in Ganaur assembly constituency.

Chautala has also accused Hooda of being a “non-serious” candidate. “I challenge Chaudhary Bhupinder Singh Hooda to give an undertaking that if he wins from Sonipat, he will serve the people of this constituency for the full term of five years and shall not contest Assembly polls from Garhi-Sampla Kiloi. If he is ready to do that, I will withdraw my nomination,” Chautala said.

The Assembly polls in Haryana are scheduled for later this year.

Hooda, on the other hand, told The Indian Express that he “won’t be facing any difficulty in Sonipat”, since the people are with him. “Even at the peak of Modi wave in 2014, five of our six MLAs won in Sonipat district. It shows that the people of Sonipat are with Congress party. We are strong here,” Hooda said.

The ruling BJP in state, however, holds Hooda and the Congress responsible for the arson and violence during Jat reservation agitation. BJP leaders are now targeting Hooda’s former political advisor Prof Virender as he was arrested on charges of instigating violence during Jat reservation agitation. On the other hand, Hooda is referring to Prakash Singh Commission that had brought out various lapses on the part of government in dealing with the agitation.

“Those who burnt Haryana have been exposed. I share family and social ties with the people of Sonipat. The road to Chandigarh also goes via Sonipat,” said Hooda.

As far as political credentials are concerned, Hooda is the tallest of all the contenders in Sonipat, having remained MP for four times (1991, 1996, 1998, 2004) and having served as CM for two consecutive terms from 2005 till 2014.

Kaushik, the BJP nominee, has the backing of the state government. All tall leaders of BJP will ensure that they campaign extensively in Sonipat. The win here will also put BJP in an advantageous position in state assembly polls that are due in October.

Chautala, meanwhile, had proven his mettle in the Jind bypoll in January this year. Despite contesting as the candidate of a newly constituted political outfit, he stood second, pushing senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala to a distant third position in the high-voltage battle.

Essentially an agricultural region, Sonipat parliamentary constituency is known for a strong industrial hub. It is famous for manufacturing transformers, switchgears and also housees LT Foods Limited, globally known for its Dawat brand basmati rice. Atlas Cycles, established in 1951 in Sonipat, is also known as one of the largest producers of bicycles in the world.