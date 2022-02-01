Three weeks before Punjab votes, a new political outfit is born; will support SSM

Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch, a pressure group formed in August last year by former diplomat KC Singh, on Monday announced that it was transforming itself into a political party, Sunehra Punjab Party (SPP).

Addressing a press conference on Monday, KC Singh said that the SPP will not contest the upcoming February 20 elections, but would support candidates of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), who remained associated with the farm agitation. Singh said the support will be based on issues raised by the candidates and the faces contesting the elections.

US-based Dr Swaiman Singh, who provided medical services at Tikri border for nearly a year during the farm agitation, was among those present during the launch of SPP. KC Singh said Dr Swaiman was a bridge between the SPP and the SSM.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Swaiman said that SPP “wanted to contest elections.” “But, I made an appeal not to contest elections this time as votes will get divided. I told them that we should just support good candidates,” he said.

“It is a fight for issues,” said Dr Swaiman, as he listed issues like safeguarding state waters, promoting Punjabi language, assured MSP for farm produce, developing sports infrastructure, women empowerment, job creation, and a corruption free state.

Singh, in his address, said that the farm agitation had brought Punjab to “a turning point of change”. Singh said that SPP had approached the Election Commission of India for registring itself as a political party in December last year. He added, “We had three choices — remain silent or align with someone, or go independent in the polls. But, with so many factions already [in the electoral fray] there, we decided not to contest, but to support those who remained associated with the farm agitation.”

Singh said the panacea to the problems of Punjab was not a “quick-fix”, but gradual reforms. He advocated forming an Administrative Reforms Commission to put things in order in police, revenue, and other departments. “There is a need to change the system and this cannot be done overnight. It should be done in a gradual manner,” said Singh, as he hit out at the leadership of the Congress, the SAD, and the AAP, calling these as “traditional parties”.

Speaking on the agricultural crisis, Singh said though there was a victory in the farm agitation, the farm crisis remained. “There is no increase in the income of the farmers,” he said. He added that there was a need to connect Punjab to the outside and to the global market. He also hit out at the leadership of traditional political parties for being oblivious and ignorant to climate and environment changes, its impact on farming, and the subsequent need for diversification, which he added, could enable the state to avail funding from abroad and the World Bank.

Singh also said that given the resources and the infrastructure in place, the sectors like health, education, and local bodies can perform much better and attract funding if there was someone with a vision.

Speaking on the occasion, Olympian and Arjuna award recipient Gurbir Singh Sandhu, said, “We should support 117 good and young faces to steer Punjab from despair to hope. What Punjab is today is because of Punjabis, their ways, the responsible persons who were the CM, and the party president. They have to be replaced.”

Sandhu said a commission of inquiry should be set up as to how Punjab’s debt was allowed to pile up.