Three MCC complaints against Yogi Adityanath rally filed on EC’s cVIGIL app

The cVIGIL mobile application launched by the Election Commission of India received three complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct pertaining to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s rally in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. So far, 300 complaints have been filed through the cVigil app in Gujarat, with the maximum number from Surat, Ahmedabad and Mehsana districts.

“We received three complaints on Wednesday evening on the cVIGIL application regarding the public function held at Ghatlodia,” Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat S Murali Krishna said. “All of these complaints were about posters and banners that were in violation of the MCC.”

Launching BJP’s campaign in Gandhinagar constituency where party President Amit Shah is contesting, Adityanath addressed a gathering at Ghatlodia on Tuesday evening. Click here for more election news

Of the 300 complaints from Gujarat received on the cVIGIL application, 95 have been dropped after preliminary examination. “The remaining 205 complaints are being investigated,” the official added. The application allows citizens to report MCC and expenditure violations during elections and helps the Election Commission fast-track its complaint reception and redressal system.

The app allows citizens to post live photos or videos and has auto location capture that allows flying squads to act in a time-bound manner. Old photographs and videos are not allowed.

So far, Surat with 43 complaints tops the list of districts in Gujarat that have registered MCC violations on cVIGIL. Ahmedabad with 40 complaints and Mehsana with 38 are close behind. A large number of complaints have also been received from the districts of Rajkot (28 complaints) and Kutch (21).

The EC has so far removed 1,09,998 posters, banners, hoarding, flags and other election campaign material from private and public buildings that were found to have violated the Model Code of Conduct.