Three Majha seats add to Cong woes

As Congress prepares its next list of candidates for Punjab poll, Batala constituency has emerged as a flashpoint with Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa stepping up his campaign for a ticket from the constituency.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu had thrown his weight behind former Congress MLA from Batala, Ashwani Kumar, for the ticket.

On Tuesday, however, Tript Bajwa hosted his supporters at his house. During the show of strength, all speakers demanded that party high command give ticket to Bajwa from Batala.

Meanwhile, Satinderjit Singh Chhajalwandi, whose claim from Baba Bakala seat was supported by Navjot Singh Sidhu, has asked Congress high command to revise the decision to give ticket to sitting MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur.

Satinder also organised a gathering in Raiya town of Beas and along with his supporters urged party leadership to give him the ticket. He had failed to get ticket despite the support from the Sidhu and Tarn Taran MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa.

Another Majha seat where a tussle has emerged is Hargobindpura.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has opposed the ticket given to Mandeep Singh from Hargobindpura and asked party high command to give field sitting MLA Balwinder Laddi.