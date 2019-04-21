Three days before nominations end, Congress still silent on four Haryana seats

Thirty nine candidates, including BJP’s bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh and JJP’s Dushyanat Chautala, filed their nominations in Haryana on Saturday. The last date for filing of nominations is April 23. The 10 seats in Haryana will vote in the sixth phase on May 12.

Except for its Rohtak nominee Arvind Sharma, the other nine BJP candidates have filed their nomination papers. Congress, however, is yet to declare its candidates on four seats.

A few nominees of the INLD too filed their nomination papers. JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, contesting from Hisar, filed his nomination papers in the presence of his father Ajay Chautala, who is currently on 21-days parole. Another JJP candidate, Nirmal Singh, too filed his papers in Sirsa.

Accompanied by party state president Abhay Chautala, INLD’s Surinder Chhikara filed his nomination from Sonipat.

Haryana Congress chief and party’s nominee from Sirsa, Ashok Tanwar, also filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by his family members and senior Congress leaders. However, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was not present. Congress’ Gurgaon nominee Ajay Singh Yadav had already filed his nomination papers.

Hooda will be accompanying party’s three candidates – Kumari Selja in Ambala, his son Deepender Hooda in Rohtak and Lalit Nagar in Faridabad on April 22 – for filing their nomination papers. It is expected that Congress will declare its nominees on the remaining seats of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonipat and Hisar in the next couple of days.

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, while accompanying party’s nominee from Kurukshetra Nayab Saini accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of “having sown the seeds of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir”.

Lashing out at Congress, he said, “Article 370 has been detrimental to the national security. BJP wants to repeal it for betterment of the country. Congress and its allies have also spoken for a separate Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. If such a thing happens it will be a threat to the national security and the defence forces”.