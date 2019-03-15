West Bengal: Three Congress MLAs resign, to contest LS polls on TMC tickets

Three Congress MLAs who joined the Trinamool Congress last year tendered their resignations to the Assembly Speaker on Thursday as they are planning to contest the Lok Sabha polls on TMC tickets.

Abu Taher Khan, Kanaia Lal Agarwal and Apurba Sarkar had earlier not resigned as Congress legislators, despite being expelled by the party.

Sarkar will contest Baharampur seat in Murshidabad, which is considered the bastion of sitting Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury. “From booth level to ward level, Congress workers have made the switchover to TMC. Adhir Chowdhury is a big name here, but everything is possible,” said Sarkar.

Responding, Chowdhury said, “I am not worried about the ruling party candidate. The people of Baharampur are with the Congress,” he said.

While Abu Taher Khan will contest from Murshidabad seat, Kanaia Lal Agarwal will contest from Raiganj seat in North Dinajpur.