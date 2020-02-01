Those who support terrorists in Kashmir protesting at Shaheen Bagh: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adiyanath, who is in Delhi to campaign for the BJP, also accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of “supplying biryani” to the Shaheen Bagh protesters. Yogi Adiyanath, who is in Delhi to campaign for the BJP, also accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of “supplying biryani” to the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging protest at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of ‘azadi’, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

Adiyanath, who is in Delhi to campaign for the BJP, also accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of “supplying biryani” to the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The chief minister’s statement came on a day when Delhi Police detained an armed man for opening fire in the area.

Addressing another poll rally at Karawal Nagar Chowk in east Delhi, the BJP leader lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, saying “their ancestors divided India, so they have a grouse against this emerging ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’.”

“These protests happening at various places in Delhi are not about the CAA, but it is happening because those people are questioning as to how can India emerge as a major power in the world, and to stop that rising India,” he claimed.

During the Delhi assembly poll campaign, BJP leaders including Union Minister Amit Shah have been urging people to vote for the party to express their disapproval for the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

