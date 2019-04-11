Those looting country calling chowkidar a thief: Modi at first Lok Sabha poll rally in Gujarat

In his first election rally in Gujarat after the announcement of elections to the Lok Sabha, Prime minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress and said that those “looting the country were calling the “chowkidar a thief”. In his rally in Junagadh in Saurashtra region, Modi said that the recovery of Rs 281 crore of unaccounted cash in Madhya Pradesh was just a “trailer” of corruption unleashed by the newly-formed Congress government in the state, and cautioned voters against handing over the reins of the country to the Congress party.

The second rally was in Songadh which falls in the tribal reserved Bardoli seat in South Gujarat where he said the Congress’ manifesto would enable the “tukde tukde gang” that was out to divide the country that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had united.

At both places he announced that if voted back to power, he would set up a dedicated water ministry.

Attacking the Congress for promising in its manifesto that it would repeal the sedition law, Modi said in Songadh, “Congress is trying to give in to Pakistan’s demand. Not just that – in the country that Sardar Saheb spent a lifetime in keeping unified, there is the rise of a class that we know as the “tukde tukde gang”.

“This gang wishes that the country is fragmented. Now tell me those who wish to break the country into pieces (tukde), should they not be called traitors? If someone tries to break your family should they not be called parivaar drohi? Should those trying to break up society not be called samaaj drohi? And those breaking up the country, rashtradrohi? Congress party, in its manifesto has said it would remove the law of rashtradroh (sedition)”.

He then targeted the Congress, claiming they were continuing to indulge in scams. “A new scam, with proof, has been deposited in the name of Congress and its leaders and that is Tughlak Road Election Scam,” Modi said at both rallies, referring to the I-T raids in Madhya Pradesh that unearthed slush funds. By mentioning Tughlak Road, he was hinting at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who used to live in Tughlak Road in Delhi when he was an MP.

The PM claimed that in the five years from 2014-19, he had brought people who had looted the nation near the “doorstep of prison”. “In the next five years, those who looted the country will be inside the jail,” he said.

Modi also touched upon the importance of Junagadh, which was picked as the first spot in the state for him to campaign. “Can anyone in Junagadh forget Sardar Patel? Can anyone in Somnath forget Sardar saheb. If Sardar was not around where would Junagadh be,” Modi asked, and the audience replied, “In Pakistan”. The Junagadh seat, which encompasses the Gir-Somnath district and pilgrimage spots like Somnath and Girnar, has about 12 per cent of the population are Muslims, while half the population in Songadh taluka of Tapi district is Christian.

At the Songadh rally held in Gunasda village, Modi patted himself on the back saying, “Amarsinh Chaudhary (late chief minister of the Congress government who was also Gujarat’s first tribal CM) once said in the Vidhan Sabha that ‘Modi is a magician’. Now you will understand…they tell us chowkidar is thief and the money comes out of the Congress. What kind of magic is this?”

He accused the Congress of using power to loot people. “After 15 years Congress got an opportunity to form the government in Madhya Pradesh and what have they done? Now they are out of the centre only since five years – Such thieves can never be allowed to rule Delhi,” he said.

“Congress is snatching food from the mouths of poor children and filling the stomach of their leaders. Congress is looting the money sent for pregnant women. In the last three days you are seeing how sacks full of money has been recovered … Congress that first made Karnataka an ATM, has now turned Madhya Pradesh into an ATM. The situation of Rajasthan and Chattisgarh will not be any different. Congress comes to power only to loot money,” he told the crowd at Junagadh.

“People in Gujarat are fortunate that they do not allow Congress to come to power… Had they got to power (in Gujarat) do not what all they would have done. Don’t you think Gujarat was saved (in 2017 state assembly polls)? Don’t you want to save Hindustan or not?,” Modi asked the gathering at the Junagadh Agricultural university grounds.

Claiming that how one “family” controlling the Congress party had ignored Sardar Patel and Morarji Desai, Modi said, “Now it is my turn. They are worried, thinking ‘we put Sardar Patel in his place and dislodged Morarjibhai, and this chaiwala has spent five years (in power)’,” he said.

He also asked the audience if they want two PMs in the country, where there is a separate PM for Jammu and Kashmir. He said that surgical strikes and air strikes had “created fear” in the Congress camp. “Tell me if you are happy with the air strikes? Do you think India should have done this?” Modi asked, and the audience replied in the affirmative. “Do you think, this son of Gujarat can stop himself from doing so?” he added.

At both meetings, he said, “After touring the country we have learnt that water scarcity will be a major problem, so after winning the upcoming elections, when we form the government, we will make a separate water ministry to will deal with water issues.”

Tapi district routinely faces water scarcity and the people of Gunasda village, where Modi was addressing the rally, and its neighbouring villages have had to face great difficulties in bring drinking water from distant places.

He also targeted the Congress manifesto for saying it would reduce the presence of armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir. “This land Songadh is near Bardoli, which is the land of Sardar Patel. The Congress party has abandoned Sardar Patel…The election manifesto of Congress is opposite to the ideology of Sardar Patel. If he has been alive today, he would not accept such a manifesto. If the election manifesto of Congress seeks to remove security forces from Kashmir, it means they are doing what Pakistan wants”.

Referring to the Balakot strike, Modi said, “If terrorism is nurtured in the neighbourhood, don’t we have to uproot it from where it begins? So I did. And now they have an objection and are demanding proof. Listen to Pakistan crying, can you not hear that? But these people don’t have faith. Can we give the country in the hands of people who trust Pakistan more than the sons of India?”

Addressing first-time voters, he said voting for the first time would be “like your first ride on a plane or a train, which one never forgets”. He also said that those new voters should think about a better future for themselves and see who can fulfill their dreams before casting their vote”.