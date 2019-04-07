This election is between nationalism & nepotism, says Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on a half-day visit to Surat city on Saturday addressed a public meeting at Udhna in which he said the election was between nationalism on the one side and nepotism on the other.

Advertising

“This election is important as it is fight between India and Pakistan,” Rupani said, reiterating his words from his recent campaign rallies. “On one side there is nationalism and on other side there is Parivarwad (nepotism). The parivarwad consists of only the Gandhi family and no others. They want power to remain with them and to no others.”

Rupani was in Surat to attend a series of programmes. He first inaugurated an election branch office of the BJP candidate of Navsari seat C R Patil in Ambanagar. He later went to a private event to wish the Sindhi community people on Cheti Chand festival and inaugurated another of the BJP’s election offices, this time for the Surat seat where Darshana Jardosh is contesting.

Addressing a public gathering at Ambanagar, Rupani said, “This time the election is important and historical. In this election there is a chowkidar who his honestly working hard for the people of country.”

Mocking the Opposition’s alliance he said, “In Kolkata they have made a mahagathbandhan holding hands of each other and raising the slogan ‘Modi hatao’. Those corrupt people were seen standing on a single stage and raising the slogans ‘Chowkidar Chor hain’. Now the people of India have understood that the chowkidar is not chor, but pure.”

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statements referring to the BJP allegedly sidelining its veteran leader L K Advani, Rupani said, “You have no right to say such thing. You have come into politics via parachute. You have sidelined senior leaders and had got such a top position. People are making fun of you on social media, and we feel pity for it.”

Describing the Lok Sabha election, Rupani repeated that it was actually a battle between India and Pakistan. “This election is like on one side its Pakistan and other side is Hindustan. Terrorists had carried out many attacks in India and killed innocent Indian people. They wanted to damage the integrity and brotherhood of the country,” he said. “The statements of (Congress leaders) Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda shows that they are worried more about Pakistan than India.”

Attacking the Congress manifesto, he said that the promises made in it would benefit Pakistan. He claimed that Congress’ commitment not to tamper with Article 370 that deals with the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, and to soften sedition laws were a ploy to help Pakistan. “When Narendra Modi become Prime Minister again, we will think of Article 370. Kashmir is an important part of India. PM Modi had taken strict steps against Pakistan,” he added.

Recalling the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 175 people were killed Pakistani terrorists, he said then UPA Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was too meek in his response. “Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking in a low tone like “Hum Dekhte hain” (We will see),” Rupani said. “You have not taken stern action and not shown ‘red eye’ to Pakistan and not given any answers. We are those who give appropriate answers.”