Thiruvaiyaru (Tamil Nadu) Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Thiruvaiyaru (Tamil Nadu) Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by DURAI.CHANDRASEKARAN of the DMK. The 16th Tamil Nadu legislative assembly election was held in a single phase on April 6. The voter turnout stood at 72.78 per cent with people sealing the fate of nearly 4,000 candidates including that of AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK chief M K Stalin, the key contenders for power.

The ruling AIADMK is pinning its hopes on its government’s performance and poll assurances to retain power yet again. The ruling party snatched power from DMK in 2011 and retained power in 2016.

In Tamil Nadu, a state whose politics has revolved around personalities, this is the first election without either Karunanidhi or Jayalalithaa, two of its most towering leaders.

Actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), launched in February 2018, is also contesting the assembly elections. Kamal’s party had a vote share of 3.72 per cent in the last Lok Sabha polls, which was significant as MNM was hardly 14 months old when it faced the polls.