Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly constituency went to polls on 23 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Thiruthuraipoondi seat include Arumugam.N, Balathandayutham.U, and Jayasangar.A from major parties like Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, AIADMK, and IND.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Communist Party Of India Marimuthu K, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Suresh Kumar C, Naam Tamilar Katchi Aarthi A and others. In the last Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly elections, the Communist Party Of India party’s Marimuthu K won by a margin of 30,068 votes. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Suresh Kumar C was the runner up securing 67,024 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 2,30,016, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Thiruthuraipoondi seat. Thiruthuraipoondi Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Thiruthuraipoondi assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Thiruthuraipoondi (Tamil Nadu) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Thiruthuraipoondi constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. thiruthuraipoondi CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities Arumugam.N Rs 30,27,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 48 10th Pass Balathandayutham.U Rs 29,79,556 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 12,28,243 ~ 12 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 51 12th Pass Jayasangar.A / Cases Age Education 1 59 Graduate Professional Marimuthu.K Rs 7,16,326 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 56 Graduate Muruganantham.V Rs 5,58,756 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 3,80,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 59 12th Pass Pandiyan.S / Cases Age Education 0 42 10th Pass Sivaprakasam.V Rs 5,65,700 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 10,37,700 ~ 10 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 39 Post Graduate Vimala.A Rs 3,52,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,32,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 41 10th Pass Vinothini.R / Cases Age Education 1 34 Post Graduate View More Thiruthuraipoondi Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Thiruthuraipoondi. Story continues below this ad thiruthuraipoondi RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 K. Ulaganathan 2016 Adalarasan P 2021 Marimuthu K Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Tamil Nadu Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 03:16 AM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: DMK’s strength vs alliance performance The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam appears structurally strong, but the final outcome could depend on how effectively its alliance partners convert votes into seats. While the DMK’s welfare-driven campaign gives it an advantage, uneven performance by allies could narrow margins and complicate what might otherwise appear to be a comfortable victory. May 4, 2026 03:10 AM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Palaniswami returns to his base before counting day A day before counting, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami returned to his base in Salem, signalling reliance on core networks, while Chief Minister M K Stalin kept engagements minimal, reflecting a mix of confidence and caution. May 4, 2026 03:10 AM IST TN Electon Results 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu awaits results in silence; parties focus on strategy, contingency plans As counting day nears, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is defined by disciplined silence and strategic planning, with the real contest likely to unfold after the results are declared. DMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin also returned ahead of counting, indicating readiness within the DMK leadership. May 4, 2026 02:30 AM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: strategic plannings underway for TVK before counting eve Before counting, actor-politician Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is emerging as a wildcard in Tamil Nadu, visited Velankanni church on Sunday, while party insiders indicated preparations for multiple outcomes, including securing MLAs in case of a close verdict. May 4, 2026 02:22 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: On counting eve, what are parties doing? A day before vote counting, both BJP and Congress kept public campaigning low-key in Assam, focusing instead on internal strategy meetings while projecting confidence in victory. In the BJP camp, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state president Dilip Saikia held a virtual review with candidates and party leaders to assess counting preparedness.The Congress, led in the state by Gaurav Gogoi, rejected these projections as well as exit poll forecasts of an NDA sweep. Read full report here May 4, 2026 02:22 AM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: All eyes on Vijay’s vote share impact Actor-politician Vijay has emerged as a key variable, with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) expected to influence results through its vote share, even if it does not win many seats. If TVK’s support is widespread but thin, it could reshape political equations without immediate power gains; if concentrated, it could convert into seats and signal the rise of a third force in the state. May 4, 2026 01:36 AM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Focus on margins, not just winner As counting begins in Tamil Nadu, the key question may not be who wins, but by how much, with narrow margins in multiple seats likely to shape the final outcome in a closely contested election. While the DMK enters with an apparent edge, even small vote swings could significantly alter seat outcomes, especially with a third player in the fray, making the spread of votes more crucial than headline numbers. May 4, 2026 12:51 AM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu awaits results in silence; parties focus on strategy, contingency plans As counting day nears, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is defined by disciplined silence and strategic planning, with the real contest likely to unfold after the results are declared. DMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin also returned ahead of counting, indicating readiness within the DMK leadership. Read full report here May 4, 2026 12:20 AM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Palaniswami returns to his base before counting day A day before counting, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami returned to his base in Salem, signalling reliance on core networks, while Chief Minister M K Stalin kept engagements minimal, reflecting a mix of confidence and caution. May 3, 2026 11:50 PM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: A rising ‘wildcard’ under Vijay, strategic plannings underway for TVK before counting eve Before counting, actor-politician Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is emerging as a wildcard in Tamil Nadu, visited Velankanni church on Sunday, while party insiders indicated preparations for multiple outcomes, including securing MLAs in case of a close verdict. May 3, 2026 10:17 PM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Stalin meets alliance leaders, discusses victory prospects M K Stalin met alliance leaders to discuss victory prospects ahead of counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on May 4. After returning from a short break, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief held meetings with senior party leaders to review the ground situation.He later met K Selvaperunthagai and E R Eswaran at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam on May 3. He also discussed arrangements for monitoring vote counting in their constituencies. The DMK is contesting 164 seats, while its ally, the Indian National Congress, is contesting 28. Polling was held on April 23, and counting will take place on May 4. May 3, 2026 08:58 PM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Tight checks at centres ahead of May 4 counting The Election Commission of India has said a three-tier security system will be in place for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu on May 4. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the first layer will cover a 100-metre area around each counting centre. Only authorised people will be allowed inside this zone. The second layer, at the entry gates, will be handled by the State Armed Police. They will control entry and stop unauthorised movement. Mobile phones will be allowed only in specific areas. The third and innermost layer will be managed by the Central Armed Police Forces. This includes the entrances to counting halls and EVM strong rooms. Strict checks will be carried out, and banned items like mobile phones will not be allowed inside. May 3, 2026 07:59 PM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: At 84.6%, Tamil Nadu breaks previous polling highs Tamil Nadu had recorded 84.6% polling on April 23, according to the Election Commission, the highest-ever turnout in an Assembly election in the state since 1952, surpassing the previous high of 78.29% in 2011. May 3, 2026 07:02 PM IST Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Highest voter turnout in Karur with 93.41 per cent The Election Commission of India has released the final voter turnout figures for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A total of 4.87 crore votes were cast, with overall turnout at 85.10 per cent. Out of this, 2.52 crore were women voters and 2.35 crore were men. There were also 4,517 transgender voters. Among constituencies, Karur recorded the highest turnout at 93.41 per cent. Veerapandi in Salem district followed closely with 93.36 per cent. The lowest turnout was seen in Killiyoor in Kanyakumari district, at 71.26 per cent.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd