Punjab Elections: They came, they saw, they won hearts and seats

Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Sangrur, AAP

A 27-year-old law graduate, Bharaj worked in the youth wing of AAP and was later given a ticket from Sangrur assembly constituency. She became popular for campaigning on a scooty as this was the only vehicle she had. She defeated cabinet minister Vijayinder Singla who was heavy on assets too compared to Bharaj.

Barinder Kumar Goyal, Lehragaga, AAP

The 63-year-old law graduate is popular as ‘vakeel’ in the area. On an AAP ticket, he defeated sitting MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa from Lehragaga by a hign margin while former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal from Congress was at a distant third.

Labh Singh Ugoke, Bhadaur, AAP

Labh Singh Ugoke: This 35-year-old mobile shop repair owner defeated former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur in his first attempt on AAP ticket. Ugoke had campaigned intensively on his bike and was confident that the Channi factor won’t work.

Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, Maur, AAP

This first timer and AAP MLA from Maur constituency of Bathinda district is only 34. Independent candidate Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana was at a distant second position and candidates from major parties such as SAD, BJP and Congress were no competition in front of him.

Gurpreet Singh Bannawali, Sardulgarh, AAP

This 43-year-old advocate left SAD in February 2020 to join AAP. He was once considered close to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. He defeated SAD’s sitting MLA Dilraj Singh Bhunder from Sardulgarh constituency of Mansa district.

Jagroop Singh Gill, Bathinda Urban, AAP

He left Congress about six months ago to join AAP. In Congress, Gill remained Bathinda municipal councilor for 4 terms but wasn’t made mayor despite his seniority. He developed differences with Bathinda Urban MLA Manpreet Singh Badal who remained finance minister of Punjab in the Congress government. Gill, in his first attempt defeated Manpreet Badal by a margin of 63,000 votes.

Dr Vijay Singla, Mansa, AAP

The 52-year-old first time MLA is a dentist by profession. He defeated Congress’s Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala by a margin of over 50,000 votes from Mansa. Moosewala’s star power or fan following didn’t work in the area.

Sandeep Jakhar, Abohar, Congress

This 45-year-old first timer won on Congress ticket from Abohar despite a strong AAP wave. He is the nephew of former PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar. He was popular in the area for his safai abhiyan which he had started 78 weeks ago and continued even after polling day.

Narinderpal Singh Sawna, Fazilka, Aap

Sawna, who won from Fazilka constituency on AAP ticket, was earlier in the Akali Dal and had joined AAP about six months ago. He faced criticism from the party after he was given ticket despite being an outsider. Sawna defeated sitting Congress MLA Devinder Singh Ghubaya.

Amandeep Goldy Musafir, Balluana, AAP

Forty-year-old Musafir was in Congress earlier and had joined AAP in March, 2021. In his first attempt he defeated yet another first timer, Vandana Sangwan of BJP, by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Lambi, AAP

At the age of 59 he contested his first poll on AAP ticket and wrested for fort of Lambi by defeating Badal senior Parkash Singh Badal by 11,357 votes. He remained in Congress for over three decades and had joined AAP in July, last year.

Dr Baljeet Kaur, Malaut, Aap

She won in her maiden attempt on AAP ticket from Malaut constituency of Muktsar district. She is the daughter of Prof Sadhu Singh, a former AAP MP from Faridkot. She was popular in the area for her services in health care as a government doctor and took premature retirement last year itself.

Ranbir Singh Bhullar, Ferozepur City, Aap

Fifty-year-old Bhullar is a graduate and he became a first time AAP MLA by defeating two time Congress MLA Parminder Singh Pinki from Ferozepur city.

Rajnish Dahiya, Ferozepur Rural, Aap

An advocate by profession, Dahiya was president of SC cell of AAP in Ferozepur. Earlier, Ashu Bangar was the AAP candidate from Ferozepur Rural, however, Bangar had quit AAP in mid January even after announcement of his name from Ferozepur rural by AAP. After that Rajnish was named candidate from the same seat and he won by a margin of more than 27,000 votes despite the limited time he got to campaign.

Fauja Singh Sarari, Guru-har-sahai, Aap

This 61-year-old defeated SAD’s Vardev Singh by a margin of nearly 9,800 votes in his maiden election from AAP ticket.

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ludhiana West, AAP

A four-time Congress councillor and former district president of Ludhiana Congress (urban), Gogi joined AAP weeks ahead of Punjab polls and contested Assembly polls for the first time. He has defeated cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his former party colleague for over two decades. From vintage scooters and Ambassadors to Mercedes, he is fond of vehicles and owns an envious fleet.

Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Atam Nagar, AAP

Former state secretary of Congress, Sidhu joined AAP last year, contested for the first time and defeated Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief and two-time MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in the latter’s stronghold Atam Nagar. He has rental income, and owns business and agricultural land.

Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Gill, AAP

An AAP worker since 2014, he used to sell stamp papers outside Ludhiana court and also worked as a typist. He contested on AAP ticket from Gill in 2017 also but had lost. A matriculate, he has now defeated sitting Congress MLA and former IAS officer Kuldip Singh Vaid by a margin of 57,000 votes.

Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Payal, AAP

An engineering graduate, Giaspura shot to limelight after he raised brutal killings of Sikhs who were allegedly massacred during 1984 anti-Sikh riots at Hond Chillar village of Rewari in Haryana and later their families abandoned the village leading to an enquiry being ordered. He was earlier with Lok Insaf Party (LIP) and contested Lok Sabha polls 2019 unsuccessfully from Fatehgarh Sahib. He has defeated sitting Congress MLA Lakhvir Lakha.

Jagtar Singh Diyalpura, Samrala, AAP

An old volunteer of AAP, he has been associated with party’s Kisan Wing since long. He owns poultry and mushroom farms and is a matriculate. This was his first assembly election. He has defeated SAD’s Paramjit Singh Dhillon by over 30,000 votes and also Sanyukt Kisan Morcha CM face Balbir Singh Rajewal who got just 4700 votes.

Hardeep Singh Mundian, Sahnewal, AAP

A former Congress and LIP leader, he joined AAP months ahead of Punjab polls. A matriculate, he has defeated Vikram Singh Bajwa of Congress, son-in-law of former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and SAD sitting MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon.

Hakam Singh Thekedar, Raikot, AAP

A former Congress leader, he is an FCI and labor contractor for loading/unloading of foodgrains. He also owns transporter and runs an academy. A 12th pass, he has defeated Kamil Amar Singh of Congress, a postgraduate from Cambridge, UK.

Tarunpreet Singh Sond , Khanna, AAP

He has been associated with AAP’s youth wing since party became active in Punjab. Coming from an established industrialist family in Khanna, he owns soap manufacturing machinery units. He has defeated Gurkirat Kotli, cabinet minister and grandson of former CM Beant Singh.

Amolak Singh , Jaito, AAP

An engineering graduate in computer sciences, he has won the sacrilege hotbed seat even after former AAP Jaito MLA Master Baldev Singh ‘ditched’ the voters and joined Congress.

Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Baghapurana, AAP

An engineering graduate in Information Technology, he owns a gas agency and is an agriculturist. He was associated with AAP since 2013 and had joined party with Meet Hayer, MLA Barnala.

Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos, Dharamkot, AAP

A former Youth Congress leader, he is the son of Kuldeep Dhos, who was a member of SGPC. Dhos family was close to Manpreet Badal and had moved to PPP and later Congress with the former finance minister. After his father’s demise, Devinder joined AAP last year. A returnee from the UK, this was his first election.

Dinesh Kumar Chadha, Rupnagar, AAP

An advocate and a local RTI activist, he has defeated Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon and former education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema of SAD.

Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Patiala Urban, AAP

The former Mayor of Patiala, he had switched from SAD to AAP. He has defeated two-time CM Captain Amarinder Singh from his bastion. first election.

Gurlal Ghanaur, Ghanaur, AAP

A former international kabaddi player and a former Punjab Police cop, he resigned from police to join AAP. This was his first assembly election and he has defeated senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chanumajra and Congress’s sitting MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur.

Chetan Singh Journamajra, Samana, AAP

Earlier with Congress, he switched to AAP as a worker. This was his first election he contested and he has defeated former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD and sitting Congress MLA Rajinder Singh.

Kulwant Singh Bazigar, Shutrana, AAP

A matriculate who works as a ‘halwai’ and owns a sweet shop, he has defeated Darbara Singh Banwala of Congress, a former excise and taxation officer and Vaninder Kaur Loomba, former MLA. This was his first election.