There was lack of effort, aggression in our campaign: Eknath Gaikwad

How do you read the results for Mumbai?

Eknath Gaikwad: Though in comparison with 2014, along with our allies, we won total six seats in Mumbai, but the results could have been far better than this. We will sit and discuss the reasons for the poor show and what action will be required to improve the situation.

What is the reason for Congress’s poor show in the city?

Eknath Gaikwad: There was lack of efforts and aggression in our campaign. If candidates had pushed a bit more then things could have been different and at least we would have won 2-3 more seats. For example, results on constituencies like Versova, Kalina, Andheri East and West could have been in our favour if the candidates tried a bit harder. Somewhere they fell short to convince people about the failures of the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Mumbai was supposed to be a smart city. Forget about that, the city does not have good roads, there are issues of flooding, garbage and traffic mess. These issues should have been at the centre of the campaign to highlight the failure of the Sena-BJP, but the aggression was missing from our part. We also failed to match up to the Sena and BJP in financial aspects (expenditure of election campaigns).

Two senior leaders, Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora, were completely missing from the campaign. Do you think this infighting and factionalism has hurt the party’s prospects?

Eknath Gaikwad: Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora were not a part of the campaigning. We should have fought together. But during the election some people were only busy in tweeting. Rahul Gandhi’s visit helped us in campaigning and we had also tried to conduct a roadshow of Priyanka Gandhi, but it did not happen. The roadshow could have helped us woo voters.