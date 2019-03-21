‘There is a divided opposition in Haryana’: Manish Grover

BJP had succeeded to win Rohtak Vidhan Sabha seat in 2014 after a gap of 27 years when party’s Manish Grover had bloomed lotus in the home town of the then CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Grover, who is currently Minister of State for Cooperation in Haryana government, tells The Indian Express how they hope to defeat Hooda’s son Deepender Singh Hooda, a three-time MP, from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat this time.

Advertising

Your political opponents blame BJP for caste polarization. How do you respond to these allegations?

BJP belongs to an organization for which the nation is first before the party. You can see recruitments in Haryana in which people from all 36 biradaris (communities) joined the government jobs. There was no casteism in it. There was a time when only 50-60 loyalists of the chief minister used to get government jobs and CLUs (change of land use). Now, we have developed a system in which only meritorious will get jobs whatever may be their caste.

BJP is focusing too much on Rohtak Lok Sabha seat. What are your preparations?

With the support of BJP workers and blessings of public, this time lotus will be bloomed in Rohtak. A motorcycle yatra was organized on March 2 for preparations of the polls. The prime minister (Narendra Modi) have already inspired the workers to strengthen their polling booths. we are preparing booth wise lists of our workers. We will take the achievements of central and state government to the public. We are fully confident that this time we will win Rohtak seat’s election like we won the mayoral poll.

Congress has won several Lok Sabha polls from Rohtak. On what ground do you hope that your party will win this time?

We have ended terrorism in the country. But it was limited to 2-3 districts of Kashmir. After the incident of Pulwama, it has ended in these 2-3 districts also. We have killed terrorists by going to Pakistan and have destroyed their camps. Our economic situation has improved… inflation is going down. The central government made schemes for farmers, labourers, traders and women. In Haryana, we have given government jobs to 63,000 persons.

What will be biggest issue in Rohtak Lok Sabha seat ?

Deepender Hooda was MP during the ten year rule of his father. In 2014 polls, he claimed that his health was not good. It was just to avoid the questions of public because he had not done any works. In that election, he got votes because of sympathy as his father and mother went to the voters telling that their son was not in good health. This time he is not going to get benefit of sympathy.

How do you see current political scenario in Haryana?

BJP has developed its space in the society during over the last four years. There is a divided opposition. There is infighting in Congress and Chacha-Batija (Abhay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala).