Punjab: Their votes sealed in EVMs, electors still talk of change, but mum on choice

In Tapa market, there was a sudden hullabaloo and shopkeepers come out of their outlets at about 2 pm, as a group of persons enter from one end of the lane. Soon, it emerges that it is Labh Singh Ugoke, the AAP candidate from Bhadaur, who has arrived at the market with few of his supporters. With folded hands, he greets the shopkeepers and continues to move.

Punjab voted to elect its new Assembly on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. “Those in fray and hopeful of positive result have started visiting the local areas,” says Ashok Dhingra, a shopkeeper at the Tapa market.

Another shopkeeper Ashok Ahuja, adds, “He (Labh Singh) has an an edge over his rivals. Irrespective of the fact that Congress fielded the CM, and the CM face, Charanjit Singh Channi from here, Labh Singh has manged to get support. March 10 will reveal the truth”.

On his part, Labh Singh brushes aside the competition. “It hardly mattered as to who all were contesting. I found no competition. Last time, AAP had won this seat with a margin of over 20,000 votes and the margin will improve this time,” says Labh Singh who runs a mobile repair shop.

In 2017 Assembly elections, AAP’s Pirmal Singh Dhaula had won the seat. In November last year, he defected to Congress. This election, Pirmal sought votes for Channi.

Labh Singh says, “Even a little rainfall leads to waterlogging. Water does not get drained off for 6-7 hours. If such basic problems cannot be resolved, what can we expect from this government?”

On being reminded that the seat was represented by AAP for last five years, Labh Singh says, “Ruling parties do not focuses on development of areas which are with opposition MLAs.”

A local resident, Reshma Devi, claimed that the “Channi factor” did not work well in the area. “We need jobs for our children and they are not available. Moreover, Channi came only 2-3 times in the constituency to campaign and this does not work. This time it was a multi cornered contest and March 10 will reveal whether the VVIP factor helped the Congress or not,” she said.

Shivani, a first time voter said she wants development in the area. “I am struggling to get a government job. I want a change in the system,” said the 25-year-old saying she is eager to know the result of elections, especially of her constituency.

Though Channi’s posters are still seen all over the area, even now people area heard talking about Jharoo.

Labh Singh had earlier alleged that on polling day in Bhadaur village, some Congress workers jumped on the bonnet of his car and fell down as the vehicle picked speed. Labh Singh had alleged that the Congress workers had tried to attack him. He had lodged a complaint at Shehna police station, based on which an FIR was registered against four named persons and and 25 other unidentified persons.

Labh Singh had alleged they were angry at him as he had caught them distributing freebies in Ugoke village a day before polling.

Based on a cross complaint by one of the Congress workers, Vijay Singla, police booked Labh Singh’s driver Harry on charges of attempt to murder. Singla, whose name figures in Labh Singh’s complaint, had fallen from the bonnet of the AAP leader’s car.

Aman Tayal, who has a shop dealing in gifts in Tapa market, said, “I found a competition between AAP and SAD. The dera factor (Dera Sacha Sauda) played a role as many dera followers voted in favour of SAD. No doubt, the Congress pitched its CM face from our constituency, but that did not click with the residents. Bahadur is a strange constituency. In 2012, we had chosen folk singer Mohd Sadique from Congress over Darbara Singh Guru of SAD. Guru was the former chief secretary of former CM Parkash Singh Badal, but bureaucracy could not overpower us. Now let’s see what people have decided this time”.