Theatre artistes issue appeal to ‘vote out divisive politics’

More than 600 theatre artistes from across India issued a statement on Thursday “to vote out divisive politics from power”.

Addressing “fellow citizens”, the statement is an appeal to “vote bigotry, hatred and apathy out of power. Vote against the BJP and its allies. Vote to empower the weakest, protect liberty, protect the environment, and foster scientific thinking. Vote for secular, democratic, inclusive India. Vote for the freedom to dream. Vote wisely.”

In the past few days, similar appeals have been issued by filmmakers, writers and scientists, but this is the largest and most diverse group yet.

The theatre makers’ statement was signed by playwrights Girish Karnad and Mahesh Elkunchwar, performers Amol Palekar and Naseeruddin Shah, directors Anuradha Kapur, Anamika Haksar and Atul Kumar, award-winning puppeteers Dadi Pudumjee and Anurupa Roy, Ranga Shankara’s Arundhati Nag and Sudhanva Deshpande and Moloyshree Hashmi from Jan Natya Manch and director Anurag Kashyap, apart from a range of younger actors, directors and groups.

The statement was issued in 12 languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Telugu, Panjabi, Konkani and Urdu. It says, “We have, for over 150 years, imagined a secular, democratic, inclusive and just India. Today, that very idea of India is under threat. Today, song, dance and laughter are under threat. Today, our beloved Constitution is under threat.”