The other Bibi in fray: PEP’s Paramjit Khalra

For Paramjit Kaur Khalra, human rights will be her top agenda this Lok Sabha elections. Widow of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Paramjit is in fray from Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency, which is considered a Panthic seat, on the Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) ticket.

A government employee, Jaswant Singh, was abducted from his home and killed by Punjab Police officers in 1995. He had accused the Punjab Police of cremating unidentified bodies of Sikh men killed in fake encounters. Four police officers were sentenced for life in 2007 for the murder of Jaswant Singh.

Paramjit formed Khalra mission organisation after the murder of her husband. Since then she has been pursuing legal fight for the Sikh men allegedly killed in fake encounters during the militancy period in Punjab.

After the announcement of her name on Monday, Paramjit said it would be first time when someone will be contesting on the issue of human rights. “My top agenda will be human rights.”

“When you are made to pay bribe, your human rights are violated. When police are not taking action against a drug peddler, your human rights are violated. When you are not treated equally in government offices, your human rights are violated. You’re forced to drink adulterated milk and eat adulterated food, you are forced to work on low wages, human rights are violated everywhere and it happens because people are not where about their rights,” she said.

“You cannot implement human rights in isolation. You will give equal rights to public in one sector and differentiate in another – it just can’t happen. Your rights are protected at your work place, but at the same time, police are killing someone in a fake encounter. When there is a violation of human rights in a system, it is at every layer of the society, and when human rights are implemented, it improves quality of life,” said Khalra, adding it was a long fight to seek justice for the murder of her husband and many other Sikh men. “That fight still continues. But, there was a time when people would advice us that there is no use of seeking justice for what Punjab Police has done, when nobody would talk about human rights violations. Forget the Congress party, even the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) was not ready to talk about human rights though they formed the government in 1997 promising to probe the fake encounters.”

She added now a new generation has come. “This generation is not afraid of talking about atrocities committed. When we talk about the human rights, it is not only about what happened with the Sikhs in Punjab, it is about rights of every individual,” she said.

She further said, “So, I will put forth this agenda of human rights during my election campaign. Now it is a good time to talk about it and we will definitely seek votes on this issue. Because it is the basic demand.”

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) has already fielded former army chief General J J Singh from the Khadoor Sahib constituency.

The SAD(B) announced the name of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhadak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur from the same seat Tuesday.

“I am new, but I am confident that I will win this seat,” said Paramjit.