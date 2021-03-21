The journey of Lurinjyoti Gogoi: From a students’ leader to AJP president

On a hot Saturday afternoon, about 70 people gathered at the corner of Kopohua Pothaar, a large open field in a village under the Rongsongi Panchayat in Upper Assam’s Duliajan constituency.

For a political rally, it’s indeed a very small turnout, but almost everyone has a reason for being present.

44-year-old Mompi Bora, a wife of a farmer, says she has come for the “parthi (candidate) and not the party”. Standing next to her, Sabita Konwar, is worried about the government’s privatisation streak and is looking for someone who will “protect indigenous interests”. Elderly Bijoyalakshmi Gogoi recalls a memory from the December 2019 anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests when she hitched up her Mekhela Sador and clambered on to the back of a truck, shouting slogans all the way to Tinsukia. “At the rally there, I realised the need for an alternative, the need for someone of our own,” the 65-year-old said.

For this small-but-vocal group which is deeply passionate about the Assamese cause, the answer lies in smiling face of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president of the newly formed Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), whose rally they have come to attend. Gogoi is contesting from Duliajan and Naharkatiya constituencies, both of which go to the polls on March 27 in the first phase of the Assam elections.

When he arrives, almost two hours behind his schedule, the crowd spontaneously bursts into applause. “We need to protect ourselves, our identity, our land, our community,” Gogoi begins his speech, without a microphone. “And only a jatiyotabadi (Assamese nationalist) party can do that,” he reiterates.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi campaigns at a village in in Upper Assam’s Duliajan constituency on Saturday. (Photo by Ankur Hazarika) Lurinjyoti Gogoi campaigns at a village in in Upper Assam’s Duliajan constituency on Saturday. (Photo by Ankur Hazarika)

With the passing of the CAA, as regionalist sentiments reached a crescendo in Assam in December 2019, so did the popularity of Gogoi. He shed his skin as a talking head of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and emerged as one of key faces of resistance to the amended law. In November last year, when Gogoi resigned as the general secretary of AASU and took the plunge into electoral politics, his emotional farewell speech in Duliajan had touched the hearts of thousands.

Later in an interview, Gogoi, 39, explains why he took the step. “When do people become leaders? When there is a social or political crisis. And that is exactly what Assam is going through right now,” he says. “As an activist, I may stand on the street and shout slogans, but regardless of how much I cry, a law can still be passed overnight in Delhi,” he added.

Born to a humble family in Tinsukia district’s Laipuli — part of a belt of villages in Upper Assam known for its extreme sub-nationalistic sentiments— the seeds of resistance were sown in Gogoi’s mind at an early age. But it was only later when he was a student at Dibrugarh University that he got actively involved with the AASU. For youngsters in provincial Assam, affiliating oneself with the influential students’ body is almost like a rite of passage and Gogoi’s story is no different.

Working his way up the organisational ladder, Gogoi became the general secretary of AASU in 2015. It was around that time that two notifications to amend the Foreigners Act, 1946, and Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, essentially enabling members of specific minorities (except Muslims) to continue living in India, were passed, paving the way for CAA in its current form today. “We started organising andolans (protests) back then itself,” says Dipanka Nath, president of AASU. “That’s how Lurin gradually grew as a leader,” he added.

A woman felicitates AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi during a rally on Saturday. (Photo by Ankur Hazarika) A woman felicitates AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi during a rally on Saturday. (Photo by Ankur Hazarika)

These protests came to a head in December 2019, when Gogoi led numerous rallies, particularly in Upper Assam. “In a Dibrugarh rally, where around 1 lakh people had showed up, Lurin stole the show. He was young, with the right amount of aggression and had superb oratory skills,” Nath said.

“You may be getting free grains now, but the money you would have spent on grains, you are now spending on inflated costs of potatoes and onions,” Lurinjyoti tells the crowd in Kopohua Pothaar on Saturday. With the elections knocking on the door, Gogoi holds at least 15 such meetings in a day — hopping from one to another from about 8 in the morning to 11 at night.

“What makes us different is that we have not chosen an easy path,” he said, adding, “We are fighting this alone. If we had to do opportunistic politics, we would have allied with the Congress by now. A true Assamese party cannot ally with the big players. What is the point then of having individual ideologies?”

The AJP had announced its alliance with Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dol, another party that owes its origin to the CAA. While together, the two are described as the “third front”, traction on the ground is less as is evident from small crowds at their rallies.

But Gogoi’s staunchest supporters are aware of this reality. “It’s okay if any other party wins, but at least we must try to help him win here (Duliajan),” says Bijoyalakshmi.

Gogoi perhaps knows that forming a government is a long shot. “I may win one, or I may lose both (seats),” he says. In Naharkatiya, he is up against Taranga Gogoi, the young protege of BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma and in Duliajan, BJP MLA Terash Gowalla is looking to retain power.

“But I am not stressed about that,” says Gogoi. “Right now, we need to establish the ideology. Only after you the lay the foundation can you build a house,” he added.