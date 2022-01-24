The heart of Majha at cusp of change

One of the most important districts of the state, Amritsar is the heart of the Majha region of Punjab. Its 11 constituencies are not only home to the Golden Temple, but also touches the border with Pakistan. Once the citadel of Akali-BJP combine, it has now become partial to Congress.

Here are the candidates from the 11 constituencies in this district and the issues they face.

Ajnala

Situated along the Indo-Pak international border, Ravi passes through Ajnala, due to which it is also notorious for illegal mining. The constituency also found mention in the NDPS FIR against Bikram Singh Majithia for the same reason. Apart from Jat Sikhs, Ajnala also a healthy population of Rai Sikhs,who are still struggling.

Sitting MLA

Harpartap Singh Ajnala (Cong)

Previous MLAs

2012: Amarpal Singh Bony (SAD)

2007: Amarpal Singh Bony (SAD)

2002: Rattan Singh Ajnala (SAD)

Candidates

While Congress has fielded sitting MLA Harpartap Singh Ajnala, SAD has shown faith in Amarpal Singh Bony. AAP has given ticket to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Issues

The villages near the border are still without basic amenities. Government officers and schemes also don’t reach the common man. The mining mafia has damaged the roads in the constituency and new roads last only for a few days.



Rajasansi

The seat on the Indo-Pak border is home to the Valmiki Tirath Temple, the holy shrine of the Balmiki community, and Sri Guru Ram Das International Airport. However, its villages do not reflect the modern facilities at the International Airport and do not even have basic amenities

Sitting MLA

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (Congress)

Previous MLAs

2012: Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (Congress)

2007: Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (Congress)

2002: Vir Singh Lopoke (SAD)

Candidates

Congress has given the ticket to sitting MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, who enjoys good relations with former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh. While SAD has fielded Vir Singh Lopoke, AAP has put Baldev Singh in fray.

Issues

This constituency has no big industry. The proximity to Indo-Pak border has also resulted in smuggling of drugs.

Majitha

Majitha is a high profile constituency represented by former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. It has good network of roads, but lacks any big industry. More than development issues, the constituency makes headlines for the tussle between Congress and SAD workers. It was one of the two constituencies won by SAD in the entire Majha in 2017

Sitting MLA

Bikram Singh Majithia, SAD

Previous MLAs

2012: Bikram Majithia (SAD)

2007: Bikram Majithia (SAD)

2002: Swinder Kathunangal (Congress)

Candidates

SAD has fielded sitting MLA Bikram Singh Majithia. He won thrice from the constituency and there is a perception that he has influence in the corridors of power, which makes him a favourite among the voters.

Jagwinder Pal Singh Jagga is Congress’ candidate and Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia is the AAP face from here.

Issues

Unemployment is an issue and youths from week families go to the Arab countries for employment.

Jandiala Guru

The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and is largely made up of voters from Jat Sikh, Kamboj Sikh and Mazhabi Sikh community. Mehta Chowk , headquarters of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, also falls in this constituency. Jandiala was only one of the few constituencies in Majha where AAP had performed well in 2017.

Sitting MLA

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, Congress

Previous MLAs

2012: Baljit Singh Jalal Usma (SAD)

2007: Malkiat Singh

2002: Sardul Singh Bandala (Congress)

Candidates

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala is the Congress candidate while Malkit Singh AR will fight on SAD ticket. Harbhajan Singh, who resigned as the Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO), is the AAP candidate.

Issues

Unemployment is a big issue in this area. The roads in the constituency are also not in a good shape.

Amritsar North

Amritsar North was considered the most developed constituency after Lambi during the Shiromani Akali Dal Badal government between 2012 and 2017. Local bodies minister in SAD-BJP government Anil Joshi used all his discretionary powers to develop his urban constituency which is part of Amritsar city. Roads, streets lights, parks, sewerage system etc also look much better in Amritsar North than the rest of the Amritsar city. Amritsar Medical College is also part of this constituency apart from the famous Lawrence road.

Sitting MLA

Sunil Dutti, Congress

Previous MLAs

2012: Anil Joshi (BJP)

2007: Anil Joshi (BJP)

2002: Jugal Kishore Sharma (Congress)

Candidates

Sunil Dutti is Congress’ candidate from here while Anil Joshi will fight on a SAD ticket. Kunwar Vijay Partap has been given ticket by AAP.

Issues

Traffic chaos and lack of parking space are the two big issues in Amritsar North.

Amritsar West

The reserve constituency of Amritsar West was once a hub of small -scale textile industry, but it lost its most of the industry to communist activism in the 1990s. The iconic Khalsa College and Guru Nanak Dev University fall in Amritsar West. Most of the area of Amritsar West is very congested.

Sitting MLA

Raj Kumar Verka, Congress

Previous MLAs

2012 Raj Kumar Verka (Congress)

2007: Om Parkash Soni (Congress)

2002: Om Parkash Soni (Congress)

Candidates

Sitting MLA Raj Kumar Verka has been given the ticket by Congress. While Dalbir Singh Verka is the SAD candidate, Jasbir Singh will fight on AAP ticket.

Issues

The Amritsar-Attari road passes through the constituency on which maximum number of autos ply. It is also a source of pollution and traffic jams in the constituency.

Amritsar Central

Its area includes most of the walled city, and Golden Temple and has a predominantly Hindu constituency. The constituency received a makeover when Sukhbir Singh Badal launched the heritage street project in 2016 and revamped the hall bazar. New establishments like Partition museum also came into existence as the office of Municipal Corporation was shifted to Ranjit Avenue. The seat’s economy runs on tourists.

Sitting MLA

Om Parkash Soni

Previous MLAs

2012 Om Parkash Soni (Congress)

2007: Laxmi Kanta Chawla (BJP)

2002: Darbari Lal (Congress)

Candidates

Deputy chief minister Om Parkash Soni is the Congress candidate from here. Dr Ajay Gupta will fight on AAP ticket and first timer Dalbir Kaur is BSP candidate from here.

Issues

Stray dogs, traffic problems and unregulated hotel industry are the main issues in the constituency.

Amritsar EAST

This constituency came into existence in 2012 after delimitation. Localities in Amritsar East are very congested with narrow roads. This seat is divided by the railways network and lacks proper connectivity. The BRTS system has brought no relief to the constituency.

Sitting MLA

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress

Previous MLAs

2012: Navjot Kaur Sidhu (BJP)

Candidates

Congress candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu won very comfortably in 2017 with no big face contesting against him. AAP has given ticket to Jeevan Jot Kaur.

Issues

Traffic snarls, narrow roads and stray dogs are among the main problems in this constituency.

Amritsar South

Amritsar South is both an urban and panthic constituency of the city. Recently it got a railways overbridge which ended the traffic and connectivity problems to some extent. Some area of the walled city is also part of this constituency.

Sitting MLA

Inderbir Singh Bolaria (Cong)

Previous MLAs

2012: Inderbir Singh Bolaria (SAD)

2007: Raminder Bolaria (SAD)

2002: Harjinder Singh Thekedar (Congress)

Candidates

Once a close confidant of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Congress candidate Inderbir Singh Bolaria, quit SAD over the decision to construct Solid Water Treatment plant in the constituency.

SAD has given ticket to Talbir Singh Gill and AAP’s candidate is Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Issues

Law and order is a major problem in Amritsar south. The constituency’s long-term demand to remove the garbage dump is yet to be met.

Attari

The Integrated Check Post at Attari and the zero line between India and Pakistan make this constituency world famous. It also had a railway station from where trains leave for Pakistan. Many of its villages are at a stone’s throw from Pakistan. Sham Singh Attari, the famous general in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s army, hailed from a village here.

Sitting MLA

Tarsem Singh DC (Congress)

Previous MLAs

2012: Gulzar Singh Ranike (SAD)

2007: Gulzar Singh Ranike (SAD)

2002: Gulzar Singh Ranike (SAD)

Candidates

SAD has once again fielded four-time MLA Gulzar Singh Ranike. Ranike was defeated from the Panthic seat when his party became highly unpopular in the state due to sacrilege. AAP has fielded Jaswinder Singh Ramdas from here.

Issues

The tension between India and Pakistan in recent years has hurt the trade via ICP, directly impacting the employment of the locals. Attari also has many tourist attractions, but successive governments have failed to cash in on the crowd of tourists which lands at the Indo-Pak border every day but remain unaware about tourism points in Attari.



Baba Bakala

This constituency came into existence after delimitation before the 2012 elections. Touching the Beas river, this constituency is reserved for SCs. It is in district Amritsar but part of the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency.

Sitting MLA

Santokh Singh Bhalaipur (Cong)

Previous MLAs

2012: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind (SAD)

Candidates

Santokh Singh Bhalaipur managed to get Congress ticket despite opposition by PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and sitting Congress MP Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Dimpa. Dalbir Singh Tong is AAP’s candidate.

Issues

Illegal mining, unemployment and lack of basic amenities are the main issues wracking this constituency.