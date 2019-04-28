‘He holds US citizenship’: TMC seeks EC action after wrestler Khali campaigns for BJP candidate

Days after he campaigned for a BJP candidate in Kolkata, West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote to the Election Commission alleging that wrester Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali, holds a US citizenship.

“He (Khali) holds US citizenship. Therefore, a foreigner shouldn’t be allowed to influence the minds of Indian electors,” the TMC said in a letter.

Hazra, who is BJP’s Jadavpur MP candidate, on Friday campaigned in Kolkata with Khali by his side, drawing a huge crowd. Khali was all smiles as he waved the cheering crowd.

“Khali is a very good friend of mine and has come here to stand by me just for the sake of friendship,” Hazra said while the roadshow was going on.

Speaking to the media after the roadshow, Khali said, “He is very close to me. I have come here just because he asked me to come as his brother. Our friendship is bigger than any party. Whenever he calls me, I will come.”

The BJP Friday took out a rally from Ranikuthi to the Alipore District Magistrate’s office where Hazra submitted his nomination papers.

Hazra is up against TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty and CPM’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.