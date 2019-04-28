Toggle Menu
‘He holds US citizenship’: TMC seeks EC action after wrestler Khali campaigns for BJP candidatehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/the-great-khali-anupam-hazra-bjp-tmc-election-commission-west-bengal-voters-5698915/

‘He holds US citizenship’: TMC seeks EC action after wrestler Khali campaigns for BJP candidate

Speaking to the media after the roadshow, Khali said, "He is very close to me. I have come here just because he asked me to come as his brother. Our friendship is bigger than any party. Whenever he calls me, I will come."

'Foreigner shouldn't be allowed to influence minds of voter': TMC to EC over Khali's campaign
Wrestler Khali with BJP candidate Anupam Hazra in Kolkata Friday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Days after he campaigned for a BJP candidate in Kolkata, West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote to the Election Commission alleging that wrester Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali, holds a US citizenship.

“He (Khali) holds US citizenship. Therefore, a foreigner shouldn’t be allowed to influence the minds of Indian electors,” the TMC said in a letter.

Click here for more election news

Hazra, who is BJP’s Jadavpur MP candidate, on Friday campaigned in Kolkata with Khali by his side, drawing a huge crowd. Khali was all smiles as he waved the cheering crowd.

“Khali is a very good friend of mine and has come here to stand by me just for the sake of friendship,” Hazra said while the roadshow was going on.

Advertising

Read | West Bengal: Khali campaigns for BJP’s Jadavpur candidate

Speaking to the media after the roadshow, Khali said, “He is very close to me. I have come here just because he asked me to come as his brother. Our friendship is bigger than any party. Whenever he calls me, I will come.”

The BJP Friday took out a rally from Ranikuthi to the Alipore District Magistrate’s office where Hazra submitted his nomination papers.

Hazra is up against TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty and CPM’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Voters in urban areas should come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise’: Pune DC
2 First time in 15 years, Shirur set for a tight race between NCP and Shiv Sena
3 Kirron Kher campaigns on Twitter all day, hits the ground only after sundown