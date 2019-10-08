The Congress has killed itself: Sampat Singh

Former minister and a six-time MLA, Sampat Singh Monday quit the Congress accusing the party’s Haryana leadership of dividing the tickets for the October 21 Assembly polls between themselves. In a conversation with The Indian Express, Sampat Singh accused the party of sidelining him and claimed that Congress won’t be able to secure the number of seats (17) that it got in 2014 state polls. Excerpts

Advertising

You were associated with Congress for over a decade. What is the prime reason for you to quit?

I was extremely upset when the party did not consider me as its candidate. My political struggle began against Chaudhary Bhajan Lal’s family in 1980. I used to contest against his family, initially from Lok Dal party (now the INLD). In 2009 Lok Sabha polls, my own party ditched me and made Bhajan Lal win from Hisar parliamentary seat. It was then that I quit the INLD and joined the Congress, which fielded me from Nalwa assembly segment the same year. I had influence in six assembly segments of Hisar and neighbouring parliamentary constituencies. Congress had won 40 seats and INLD 31. Had I been in the INLD that time, it would have got 37, reducing the Congress to 34 seats. BJP had got four seats and could have given outside support to INLD keeping Congress out of power. It was because of me that Congress formed the government in 2009. Yet neither the party considered me in the government anywhere, nor did it accommodate me on any party position.

Who do you think is responsible for party not considering you as its nominee?

Advertising

Despite the fact that I had been contesting from Fatehabad, Congress changed my constituency to Nalwa. I defeated Haryana Janhit Congress’ nominee and Chaudhary Bhajan Lal’s wife then sitting MLA Jasma Devi in 2009 with a margin of over 11,000 votes. Because of me, Congress got an immense boost in 2009. Now, 10 years later, Congress has denied me ticket due to opposition by Jasma Devi’s son (and Adampur MLA) Kuldeep Bishnoi. Rather the ticket has been given to a small-time party worker associated with Kuldeep.

Are you planning to join any other party?

I am perturbed, disappointed, pained and worried because of all this. I am yet thinking, which way to go. I will take a decision soon, where to go or whom to support. I am in consultation with my supporters.

Did you speak with party state unit chief Kumari Selja or CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda?

Mujhe doodh mein se makkhi ki tarah nikaal ke fenk diya. Kya baat karni thi maine (What was there to discuss? They had sidelined me). They should have told me the reason for not considering me. I had told the party to field me from anywhere – Nalwa, Adampur, Fatehabad etc. But they totally ignored me. It has pained me that nobody from the party even bothered to contact me. I was not even informed about any reason for not considering me.

What transpired during your meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar?

We keep meeting. The recent meeting too was coincidental. I have not discussed any plans of joining the BJP with him. I will take my decision soon, after consulting my supporters.

Do you agree with the accusations leveled on the party’s senior leadership by former HPCC chief Ashok Tanwar?

I now feel, that whatever accusations have been leveled (by Tanwar), was done in collusion with (former Congress president) Rahul Gandhi. That is my understanding. He has leveled these accusations so that he can oppose Hooda’s candidates and Congress gets even lesser seats than last time (2014 assembly polls). Then he will be able to put the blame on them (Hooda and Selja). Ultimately, Rahul Gandhi will come back as party’s president. He (Tanwar) must have thought that then he can oust Hooda and others and come back into the party with his team. He (Tanwar) will stay there only (in Congress). He has also said that he will not go anywhere. He has also said that in the state polls, he will cut them (Hooda’s candidates) to size.

What prospects do you see for Congress in the October 21 polls?

Even BJP’s ticket distribution is not that well this time. Congress had a good chance, lekin party ne apne paon pe khud kulhari maar li. They (state top leadership) distributed the tickets among themselves. Just like somebody does ‘batwara (division)’ of a property, that’s the way they did with the tickets. Itni Hooda ki, Itni Selja ki, itni Kuldeep ki, itni Capt Ajay Singh ki, itni Randeep Surjewala ki, is tarah baanti hai. If Congress had went by winnability (of a candidate), the story would have been different. Yeh toh ek doosre ko kataane mein, aur ek doosre ko ticket dilaane mein lage rahe, bas. It is out of question for Congress to even get as many seats as it got last time (2014 polls). They did not see merit. But, when they are bent on finishing themselves, what can be done. The Congress has killed itself.