The A to Z of Punjab Polls

A for AAP and Akali Dal

One is a newbie, the other is the oldest party of the state. One is making big strides as the voters clamour for change, the other is clawing hard to regain what it lost in the 2017 Assembly elections. Led by its CM face Bhagwant Mann, AAP is hoping to get ‘ek mauka’ this time.

B for BJP

The erstwhile junior partner of the Akalis, BJP is finally coming into its own as the senior member in the alliance with Capt Amarinder’s PLC and SS Dhindsa’s SAD (Sanyukt), 56 years after reorganisation. Lately, the new address for both celebs and panthic faces, BJP hopes to better its record of 19 seats in 2007.

C for Congress and Channi

The ruling party, which came to power with a thumping mandate of 77 seats in 2017, has been hamstrung by rebellion despite giving tickets to most of the sitting legislators. Though elevation of Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM last September gave it a big boost, recent expulsion of senior partymen like Kewal Dhillon and public criticism by MPs such as Manish Tewari belie the tumult within.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi speaks during a rally ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amargarh, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi speaks during a rally ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Amargarh, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

D: Dalits and debt relief

The elevation of Channi as the first Dalit CM of a state that has 32 per cent SC population, the highest in the country, has put the focus on this community. But divided by religion and sub-castes, Dalits who form over 30 per cent in 54 seats have never voted en masse even for BSP whose founder Kanshi Ram was born near Hoshiarpur.

Agricultural debt is one issue that finds resonance across the state at all times, more so during these polls. This time too debt relief was part of every party’s manifesto.

E: Education takes centrestage

Fed up with the focus on drains and lanes since independence, the voters have now been voicing the need for government education that is not only pocket-friendly but world-class as well. No wonder AAP is tom-tomming its success in Delhi while other parties are promising to prioritise this sector.

F: Farm agitation and SSM

These elections come close on the heels of the longest agrarian agitation of free India spearheaded by farmer unions of Punjab. An underlying reason was the agrarian crisis that has prompted every party to promise MSP for diversification. Candidates of around 17-odd farmer unions are also contesting under the aegis of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) headed by Balbir S Rajewal.

Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow at Sunder Nagar in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

G: Godmen and deras

Punjab is known for its godmen and their deras. Prof Ronki Ram of Panjab University puts the number of deras in the state at around 100. Punjab polls, which were to be held in February 14, were put off to the 20th due to pressure from Ravidassiyas, headquartered at Dera Sach Khand Ballan near Jalandhar. Home minister Amit Shah made it a point to call on Dera Satsang Beas chief early this week. Before that, many politicians of Malwa had flocked to the Naam Ghar of Dera Sacha Sauda that has lakhs of followers in southern Malwa. The parole to its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim during the polls raised many eyebrows.

H: Healthcare gets attention

One reason Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model had gained traction in the state is due to its mohalla clinics and free treatment. Now other parties have also assured better healthcare with Akalis promising to open a medical college in every district.

I: Infighting and IELTS

Infighting has wracked Congress in these polls as leaders openly campaign in favour of their opponents—Rana Gurjit is standing by his son, MP Preneet Kaur by her husband. There were murmurs of dissent in AAP too but these were quelled. The frosty ties between PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu and CM Channi are showing signs of a thaw, but it’s rather late in the day. IELTS has also become part of the Punjab poll lexicon as voters tell you how youngsters are taking this route to leave for foreign shores.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the people during a roadshow, ahead of upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Phagwara. (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the people during a roadshow, ahead of upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Phagwara. (PTI)

J: Jobs for all

At7.4 per cent, Punjab’s unemployment rate is almost double the national average, causing much resentment that spilled on to this poll battlefield. Unemployment is one reason why people want to try out the “navin party (new party)”.

K: Kaale kanoon

In Punjab, the now repealed three farm laws have just one name — the kaale kanoon. Politicians across party lines brought these up to evoke emotions of distrust against the Centre.

L: Liquor

Liquor came for much scrutiny in these polls with PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu claiming the government could get a sizeable share of its revenue from these heady spirits if it plugs all the leaks.

M: Mafia and MLAs

The opposition parties had a field day accusing the ruling party MLAs of running a mafia raj. Kejriwal charged the government with running a mafia in sand mining, liquor, hospitals and whatnot, easily making it a much used word in the poll campaign.

N: Nasha

The steady supply of nasha, as the locals call drugs, has been one of the biggest grouses of voters in these polls. It’s not only destroying lives but also leading to lawlessness in the countryside.

O: Orbit buses

These buses owned by the Badals came for some mention in Malwa where transport minister Raja Amrinder Warring is contesting from Gidderbaha.

P: Power pangs

High power tariff that Rahul Gandhi blamed for Capt Amarinder’s ouster was on the menu of all parties as they promised to slash the rates and give it free for up to certain units.

Q: Questioning voter

Never has the state seen such a questioning voter, a fallout of the farm agitation. The voter asked questions that forced politicians to raise the level of political discourse and spotlight development.

R: Regions

The state is divided into three regions separated by its rivers. Malwa, epicentre of the farm agitation, has 69 Assembly seats which are witnessing a noisy clamour for change from the traditional parties. Majha, the panthic border belt with 25 seats, appears poised for a very close contest, as does Doaba, the Dalit and NRI belt with 23 seats. The quietest of the three, Doaba could spring a surprise.

S: Sacrilege and sand mining

Sacrilege, which had the state up in arms in the last elections, has taken the back seat in these polls. There is anger at lack of conclusive action in the cases but it’s been overtaken by angst at other issues such as illegal sand mining. Capt Amarinder stoked the public anger further by saying all his legislators were involved in it.

T: Turncoats

Polls 2022 will go down as the most fluid in the political history of Punjab as candidates switched parties at will. Ideology went on a vacation as political opportunism drove candidates to change their loyalty to parties they had opposed all their lives. AAP is accused of fielding a large number of turncoats as is the BJP.

U: Ugrahan

BKU (Ugrahan) helmed by former soldier Joginder Singh Ugrahan, made quite a name for itself in the protest circuit as it went about the agitation in its disciplined manner while saying no to politics. The farmers party has been hoping against hope to get his blessings but he is staying neutral.

V: Village

The village remained at the centre of the poll campaign this year as Covid restrictions put a ban on big rallies, once the staple of Punjab elections.

W: Women power

Women, who came into their own during the year-long agitation at the Delhi borders, were passionately wooed by all parties promising them a monthly allowance, interest-free loans and even LPG cylinders. Which way they swing will decide the winner.

X: X factor

This is that unknown factor that makes voters change their minds when they are walking to the booth. It explains the shrill narrative of the last few days.

Y: Youth power

The 348,836 first-time voters, unfettered by the traditional factions that bind their parents and grandparents will play a key role in this multi-cornered contest where every vote will count.

Z: Zamindar

Though a fast vanishing tribe in the poll world, he still holds sway in the hinterland where landless labourers are dependent on him. On him rest the factions exploited by traditional parties.