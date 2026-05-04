Thattanchavady Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Thattanchavady Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Thattanchavady Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Thattanchavady Assembly constituency went to polls on 10 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Thattanchavady seat include B. Ganeshamourthy, Bangarammal Karunakaran, and E. Vinayagam from major parties like IND, IND, and Neyam Makkal Kazhagam.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – All India N.R. Congress N. Rangasamy, Communist Party Of India K. Sethu @ Sethu Selvam, Naam Tamilar Katchi D. Ramesh and others. In the last Thattanchavady Assembly elections, the All India N.R. Congress party’s N. Rangasamy won by a margin of 5,456 votes. The Communist Party Of India’s K. Sethu @ Sethu Selvam was the runner up securing 7,522 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 29,760, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Thattanchavady seat. Thattanchavady Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Thattanchavady assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Thattanchavady (Puducherry) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Thattanchavady constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. thattanchavady CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities B. Ganeshamourthy Rs 1,05,35,233 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,29,558 ~ 25 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 55 10th Pass Bangarammal Karunakaran Rs 1,87,48,783 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 67 Graduate E. Vinayagam / Cases Age Education 0 49 Graduate K. Kathiresan Rs 10,43,400 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 37 12th Pass K. Sethu Alias Sethuselvam Rs 18,93,048 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 10 54 5th Pass M. Krishnamurthy / Cases Age Education 0 62 Graduate N. Rangasamy Rs 27,99,25,752 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 75 Graduate Professional N. Ranjithkumar Rs 13,69,68,536 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 36,30,735 ~ 36 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 31 Graduate Professional S. Karthi Kumari / Cases Age Education 0 40 12th Pass Ve. Vaithilingam Rs 21,09,86,272 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 75 Graduate View More Thattanchavady Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Thattanchavady. Story continues below this ad thattanchavady RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 Ashok Anand 2016 Ashok Anand 2021 N. Rangasamy Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Puducherry Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 03:05 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 Live: List of parties fighting the polls The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK. May 4, 2026 02:32 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 4, 2026 02:26 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Here's what exit polls predicted The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine. Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats. May 4, 2026 01:39 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry elections history in a nutshell Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature. Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal. May 4, 2026 12:53 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 seats in election fray The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government. May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: historical voter turnout this year Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase in Puducherry, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 4, 2026 12:06 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 3, 2026 10:09 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Six counting centres in Puducherry In Puducherry, six counting centres have been set up across the Union Territory. The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK. May 3, 2026 09:56 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Statehood demand, an aspiration in Puducherry The demand for statehood, a long-standing aspiration in Puducherry, remained central in political campaigns. Apart from that, Auroville and the changes the place underwent including protests was discussed widely. May 3, 2026 09:44 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Here's what exit polls predicted The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine. Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats. May 3, 2026 09:18 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry elections history in a nutshell Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature. Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal. May 3, 2026 09:14 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 seats in election fray The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government. May 3, 2026 08:12 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry recorded historical voter turnout this year Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase in Puducherry, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 3, 2026 08:05 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am tomorrow The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am tomorrow. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 3, 2026 07:17 PM IST Hello and welcome to Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 live blog! The much-awaited Puducherry Assembly election results will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned here for latest updates.

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