Tharali (sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Tharali (sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Tharali (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Magan Lal Shah. The Tharali (sc) seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Tharali Sc ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

tharali (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhupal Ram Tamta BJP 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 68,99,862 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Dr. Jeet Ram INC 0 Doctorate 61 Rs 2,24,44,495 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,13,590 ~ 25 Lacs+ Ganesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 35,42,575 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guddu Lal AAP 1 5th Pass 44 Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kasbi Lal Shah UKD 0 Graduate 68 Rs 13,10,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Kishore Kumar SP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 6,14,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwar Ram CPI(M) 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 31,60,800 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Laxman Ram BSP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 1,56,620 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naini Ram Uttarakhand Janekta Party 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 14,04,935 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Tharali Sc candidate of from Magan Lal Shah Uttarakhand. Tharali (sc) Election Result 2017

tharali (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Magan Lal Shah BJP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,60,67,790 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,50,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Birendra Lal Tamta SP 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 15,20,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ganesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 37,34,130 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guddu Ram IND 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 3,92,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jeet Ram INC 0 Doctorate 56 Rs 1,52,69,401 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,02,740 ~ 32 Lacs+ Kasvi Lal Shah UKD 0 Graduate 63 Rs 48,60,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Lal Kaniyal BSP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 7,65,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhaballabh Prajamandal Party 0 Graduate 55 Rs 20,68,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rajpal Kanyal CPI(M) 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 9,51,315 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Tharali Sc candidate of from Jeet Ram Uttarakhand. Tharali (sc) Election Result 2012

tharali (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jeet Ram INC 0 Doctorate 50 Rs 41,48,177 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Balak Ram IND 0 5th Pass 76 Rs 5,64,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 3,000 ~ 3 Thou+ Bali Ram JD(U) 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 3,77,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind Lal Shah IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 22,80,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Magan Lal BJP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 47,59,960 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mahes Shankar IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 28,59,104 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 34,926 ~ 34 Thou+ Manjeet Ram NCP 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 81,000 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Narenedra Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,19,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Ram SP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 6,45,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhaballbh IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,581 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajpal Kanyal CPM 0 Literate 57 Rs 19,750 ~ 19 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Lal UKDP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sundra Lal IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 6,10,375 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar LJP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 3,000 ~ 3 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Tharali (sc) Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Tharali (sc) Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Tharali (sc) Assembly is also given here.