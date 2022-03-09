Thangmeiband (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Thangmeiband (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Khumukcham Joykisan Singh.

thangmeiband Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hijam Nutanchandra Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 35,23,572 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 16,04,357 ~ 16 Lacs+ Jotin Waikhom BJP 2 12th Pass 57 Rs 31,43,966 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 9,83,088 ~ 9 Lacs+ Khumukcham Joykisan Singh JD(U) 8 Graduate 57 Rs 3,50,08,719 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 32,16,780 ~ 32 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Thangmeiband candidate of from Khumukcham Joykisan Singh Manipur. Thangmeiband Election Result 2017

thangmeiband Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Khumukcham Joykisan Singh INC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,37,19,605 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,61,245 ~ 11 Lacs+ Erendro Leichonbam Peoples Resurgence Justice Alliance 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jyotin Waikhom BJP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 63,21,062 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 2,44,252 ~ 2 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

thangmeiband Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jyotin Waikhom INC 0 Graduate 48 Rs 79,23,929 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 22,54,892 ~ 22 Lacs+ M. Bhorot Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ N. Indrajit Singh MSCP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,60,08,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhabinod Koijam NCP 0 Graduate 68 Rs 2,24,51,620 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 17,31,262 ~ 17 Lacs+

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

