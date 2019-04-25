Never visited us in last five years: Residents refuse to let Vichare convoy pass through Waghbil

Unruly scenes were witnessed on Wednesday during the campaign of BJP-Shiv Sena candidate from Thane, Rajan Vichare, when residents of Waghbil village on Ghodbunder Road refused to let his convoy pass. The police had to step in to manage the crowd and let the vehicles pass.

“The minister has never visited us in the last five years. Why has he come today?” asked Renuka Marke, a resident of the village. She added, “We had gone to Vichare several times with our problems. Not only did he not pay us any heed, he also helped implement the decisions that were taken against our well-being. No one from this village will vote for him,” she added.

Waghbil is one of the few areas in the region where red rice is cultivated — an activity facing threat from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s plan to set up a desalination plant in the area.

“The corporation has always treated us like an unwanted part of the city, dumping plants and burial grounds on our areas. But will we benefit from any of it? Our only source of livelihood faces problems because of these so-called development plans,” said Shankar Mane, another resident.

He added, “Sena campaigners were stopped today and asked to turn around. As they tried to push past us and started manhandling our women, some people got agitated and the police had to intervene.”

However, Sena workers claimed that a group of people and not the entire village stopped the convoy. “Some politically misguided people are trying to oppose us. We continued our campaign in the region past the roadblock,” an aide of Vichare said.

When contacted, Vichare said, “We have been staunch supporters of the Bhumiputra in the region. Sena has always worked for the betterment of the local residents and I have myself protested on the streets for their rights. We will continue to do so and I believe the public will see that.”