Thana Bhawan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Thana Bhawan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Thana Bhawan Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Suresh Kumar. The Thana Bhawan seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Thana Bhawan ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

thana bhawan Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Deshwal AAP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 30,58,398 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashraf Ali Khan RLD 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,98,96,611 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,64,910 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ikram All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 48 Rs 1,82,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 32,41,442 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rama Adil IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 2,98,96,611 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,64,910 ~ 11 Lacs+ Saddam SDPI 0 Literate 31 Rs 4,31,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Sanyam Bhuryan INC 1 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,74,86,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,05,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Sherpal Alias Sudhir Alias Sher Singh IND 4 Graduate 48 Rs 2,17,01,680 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Suresh Kumar BJP 3 12th Pass 51 Rs 81,76,203 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zaheer Malik BSP 0 Literate 48 Rs 1,48,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Thana Bhawan candidate of from Suresh Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Thana Bhawan Election Result 2017

thana bhawan Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Suresh Kumar BJP 4 12th Pass 44 Rs 40,02,866 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Waris Khan BSP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 5,88,06,919 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 17,974 ~ 17 Thou+ Javed Rao RLD 0 Literate 43 Rs 5,75,42,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 3,48,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Manju IND 0 Literate 32 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Nasir Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 3,46,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parvez Ali IND 0 Literate 43 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Rahat Ali IND 0 Literate 37 Rs 68,20,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahdev IND 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 15,78,407 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Kumar SP 0 Doctorate 56 Rs 1,35,30,369 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 37,71,957 ~ 37 Lacs+ Sunil IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,08,681 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Thana Bhawan candidate of from Suresh Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Thana Bhawan Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Thana Bhawan Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Thana Bhawan Assembly is also given here..