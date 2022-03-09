Thakurdwara (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Thakurdwara (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Thakurdwara Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Navab Jan. The Thakurdwara seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Thakurdwara ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

thakurdwara Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abid IND 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,20,65,624 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,88,566 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ajay Pratap Singh BJP 1 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 1,11,83,717 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,26,696 ~ 16 Lacs+ Jalaluddin Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 52,80,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Javed IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 25,65,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mujahid Ali BSP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 5,27,06,108 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 60,00,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ Navab Jan SP 3 8th Pass 54 Rs 7,15,76,525 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,39,54,320 ~ 1 Crore+ Salma Aaga INC 0 Illiterate 58 Rs 33,83,297 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 98,000 ~ 98 Thou+ Shah Faisal Ansari AAP 0 Post Graduate 25 Rs 8,82,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahnawaj IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 83,58,457 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suraj Singh Rashtriya Samanta Dal 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 58,43,500 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Thakurdwara candidate of from Navab Jan Uttar Pradesh. Thakurdwara Election Result 2017

thakurdwara Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Navab Jan SP 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 1,96,85,704 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Abid IND 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 36,29,864 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aizaz Ahmad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 11,31,294 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ateeq Ahmad CPI(M) 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 97,95,000 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Atul Kumar IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harpal Singh RLD 0 Graduate 26 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar Sharma Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 76,500 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 61 Rs 2,88,63,074 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 28,90,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Shamshad Hussain IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar BSP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 7,31,39,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Thakurdwara candidate of from Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Thakurdwara Election Result 2012

thakurdwara Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar BJP 4 12th Pass 60 Rs 4,34,60,956 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Haji Mohd Ilyas BSP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 4,38,12,971 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Manmohan Singh Saini SP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 74,00,973 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Graduate 55 Rs 48,48,370 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Aslam RLNP 1 Literate 28 Rs 1,33,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Mohd. Rais Ahamad SDPI 0 Literate 51 Rs 15,96,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nafees Azad PECP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 14,45,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nawabjan INC 1 Not Given 54 Rs 1,03,23,542 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Pushpendra Kumar Chouan UKD (P) 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 24,50,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raheesh RLM 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 1,21,23,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Rais Ahmad IND 3 12th Pass 35 Rs 27,20,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Kumar JKP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Surendra Singh KSJP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 7,69,108 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar MD 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 3,01,72,177 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 72,00,000 ~ 72 Lacs+ Zafar Iqbal Akhil Bharatiya Muslim League (Secular) 0 Graduate 58 Rs 26,51,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

