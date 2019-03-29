Terrorists, Pakistan want me to lose, Opposition to win: PM Modi

Claiming Opposition parties are competing to “become heroes in Pakistan” where they are “getting great media coverage” and “applause”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said “terrorists and their supporters across the border are today praying they somehow get rid of the chowkidar and the mahamilawati (he calls the Opposition impure) come to power in Delhi”.

Advertising

Opening his party’s poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with three rallies Thursday — in Meerut, Rudrapur and Jammu — Modi also trashed the alliance of Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, saying it stood for “sarab” (liquor) which was “harmful for the health” of the people: “SP-RLD-BSP… yeh sarab aapko barbaad kar degi.” Click here for more election news

In Akhnoor in Jammu, the Prime Minister, referring to the Balakot air strikes, said: “Today, those running terror mills across the border are scared. They are living in the shadow of fear.”

Slamming the Congress for its remarks post the Balakot air strike, he said: “I am surprised… what has happened to it? Is it the same Congress whose leader Vallabhbhai Patel left no stone unturned for the unity and integrity of India and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose gave the slogan of Azad Hindustan?” He said Congress leaders, in their hatred for Modi, had stopped looking at national interest.

In Meerut earlier, Modi said: “Yeh saare mahamilawati log aaj kaun Pakistan mey zyada popular hoga, kaun Pakistan mey hero banega, iski spardha mey lag gaye hain, wahan ki media mey chhaye huay hain, unke naam ki Pakistan me taaliyan baj rahi hai. Aap bataiye, desh ko Hindustan ka hero chahiye ya Pakistan ka (The mahamilawati people are competing among themselves to become popular in Pakistan, become heroes in Pakistan. They are getting great media coverage and applause in Pakistan. Tell me, does this country need an Indian hero or a Pakistani?).”

He said by seeking proof of the Balakot air strike, the Opposition was letting down the armed forces: “Kya hame saboot chahiye, ki hame sapoot chahiye? Mere desh ke sapoot yahi mere desh ka sabse bada saboot hai. Jo saboot maangte hain woh sapoot ko lalkarte hain (Do we want evidence or brave sons? The sons of my country are my country’s biggest evidence. Those who seek evidence challenge the brave sons).”

Calling himself a “damdar chowkidar” (powerful) who was up against “daagdar chowkidar” (tainted), he mocked the Opposition for questioning him on the air strike: “Why did Modi hit terrorists in their homes in Pakistan? Why did Modi destroy their camps?”

He also accused the Opposition of belittling and ignoring the successful anti-satellite missile test (ASAT) Wednesday. Without naming Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had congratulated the DRDO for the test and wished the PM a happy World Theatre Day, Modi said: “There are people who do not know the difference between the set of a theatre and the ASAT… These people thought that I was referring to the set of a theatre.”