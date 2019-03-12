Telangana: YSR gets backing, Naidu tries to shed Congress, BJP baggage

The April 11 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will see a fierce contest between the ruling Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Come May 23, the state results may also influence what happens in Delhi. With Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu one of the prime movers behind a federal front of non-NDA parties, a TDP win would give the plans a boost. Conversely, a YSRCP win might help the NDA, as the Y S R Jaganmohan Reddy-led party is not averse to supporting the BJP.

Naidu is heading into polls with the disadvantage of a crushing defeat in the Telangana Assembly elections last December. The TDP had entered the race with the Congress as ally and, in an attempt to take on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), miserably failed. The TDP was reduced to just two seats from 16 in 2014, while the Congress won 19.

TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, who has promised Naidu a “return gift” now and vowed to defeat him, has declared support for the YSRCP. So has Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. “If Jagan requests, I will campaign in Andhra for him,” Owaisi said on Sunday.

Trying to stave off the TRS, Naidu on Monday described the elections as a test of “the self-respect of people of Andhra Pradesh”. “Every vote and every seat that goes to the YSR Congress will go to the TRS account. The YSR Congress has become submissive to the TRS government. Andhra should think whether they want a government which will protect their interests or submit to the government of a neighbouring state. They have to choose between the TDP and KCR,” Naidu said.

Without mentioning Jagan’s name, Naidu added that he, Rao and the BJP were working in tandem to defeat the TDP.

The TDP chief is also at pains to emphasise that his party’s alliance with the Congress ended with Telangana, and the plans of the two parties for the Centre have nothing to do with Andhra. Both the TDP and Congress have stressed that they have no tie-up with any party in the state for the Assembly polls.

Naidu is also hardpressed to explain his U-turn by settling for a special package for Andhra instead of a Special Category Status that he had been fighting for, despite being an ally of the ruling NDA. His sustained campaign against the BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is meant to mollify that anger.

In 2014, the TDP had fought the state and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP. It had swept the Assembly polls, winning 103 of the 175 constituencies, while the BJP had got 4. The YSRCP had got 66 seats while the Congress had not won even one. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats too, the TDP had won most (15), while ally BJP had got 2. The YSRCP had won the remaining 8.

In this election, none of the parties has formed any alliance. The TDP, YSRCP, Congress, BJP and actor Pavan Kalyan’s JanaSena, all are contesting individually.

Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh is confident that the TDP government’s implementation of welfare programmes and development work in the state, will help them win. “The work done by the TDP government is there for everyone to see. Andhra people are with us.”

Asked why a number of TDP members, including two MPs and several MLAs, had quit and switched to the YSRCP, Lokesh said, “These people know that they did not perform their duties well and won’t be given a ticket by the TDP. So they are switching sides.”

The state minister for IT, Lokesh, 36, has been emerging from the shadow of his father and is involved in preparing the TDP for the elections. “Our focus is on reaching out to each household in all the constituencies at least three times before the elections,” he said.

Under him, the TDP is targeting first-time, young voters, through WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, SMS, and Interactive Voice Response. One of the things Lokesh stresses on is the TDP government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Yuvanestham’, under which Rs 2,000 allowance is provided to the unemployed, who are also linked to skill development programmes and job placement drives.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP is confident the mood has turned in its favour, especially after Jagan’s 3,648-km-long padayatra through 13 districts, over 341 days.

Said YSRCP spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, “What has Naidu done for the state except change his stand on everything, including on Special Category Status? The TDP has failed to implement a majority of its promises including full farm loan waiver. Naidu is just misleading people.”