Telangana polls: High-octane campaign ends, Cong-TDP, TRS set for Dec 7 battle

Telangana, which goes to polls on December 7, witnessed a high-decibel election campaign by political parties, with last moment efforts by politicians to woo the voters across the state. On the last day of electioneering, the mudslinging among parties bore witness to the neck and neck competition for the crucial polls.

While BJP star campaigner and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talked of renaming Hyderabad and Karimnagar, TRS chief and Telangana caretaker CM K Chandrasekhar Rao attacked the ‘unholy’ TDP-Congress alliance. Rahul Gandhi went a step ahead, claiming that the Congress-led alliance is confident of winning the Telangana assembly elections “hands down”. He said TRS chief KCR was showing signs of “nervousness and insecurity”.

Addressing a joint presser with TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad, the Congress chief said the question of Chief Ministership in the event of the alliance coming to power was premature and the task now was to win the December 7 elections.

“This is frankly premature to decide who the CM candidate is going to be. Our first goal is to remove Mr KCR (as caretaker Chief Minister Rao is referred to by many) and TRS, who have damaged the dream of Telangana. We are together committed to that goal,” Gandhi said. “In a few days, a storm will come in Telangana, a storm of change will come, and the voice of people of Telangana will again control the state, and fulfil the dreams of Telangana.”

Continuing his government’s name-changing spree, CM Adityanath also promised to rename Karimnagar. “If BJP comes to power in Telangana, then the BJP will work towards renaming Karimnagar into ‘Karipuram’ and respect your sentiments,” he said while addressing election rallies in Karimnagar district and Bodhan town of Nizamabad district.

Recently, the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya, and Mughalsarai Junction to Pt Deen Dhayal Upadhyay junction.

KCR, meanwhile, left no stones unturned in lashing out at his rival parties. He asked the voters not to let “migratory forces” assume power. He was addressing the party’s last election rally at Gajwel, where Rao is in the fray.

Shedding light on the major achievements during the reign of TRS, the caretaker CM also stressed on several welfare measures of his government since 2014, including social security pensions, ‘Kanti Velugu’ eye screening programme and the fresh promises made to the electorate.

Rao has been critical about Naidu for opposing irrigation projects in the state, a charge denied by Naidu during the

election campaign.

Earlier today, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at UP CM Adityanath over his ‘Nizam’ barb at him. The Hyderabad MP said he was an Indian by choice and an equal citizen and a partner in the country. He was responding to Adityanath’s recent remarks at a rally in Telangana that Owaisi would have to “run away” from Hyderabad, just like the Nizam, if the BJP came to power in the state.

Both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi have criss-crossed the state addressing rallies and trading barbs over a wide range of issues. The state goes to polls on December 7 and counting will take place on December 11.