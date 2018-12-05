Issue notice to Shah for bid to create communal atmosphere: Cong to EC

The Congress on Tuesday approached the Election Commission and demanded action against BJP president Amit Shah for his reported statement that the opposition party had promised free electricity to mosques and churches, and not to temples, in Telangana.

The Congress said Shah’s remarks are in violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct and the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath and Kapil Sibal met Election Commission (EC) officials and raised several issues, ranging from complaints related to electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Madhya Pradesh and Shah’s statement to the arrest of Congress’s working president in Telangana A Revanth Reddy.

Sibal told the media following the meeting that Shah’s statement in Telangana was “absolutely false” and misrepresented some points of the Congress’s poll manifesto. Shah’s remarks, he maintained, was aimed at creating a communal atmosphere, and that the Congress has urged the EC to issue notice to the BJP chief over his remarks.

The Congress leaders told EC officials that Reddy’s arrest was “criminal intimidation and misuse of state machinery” by the TRS government in the state. The party, in a memorandum, said the arrest was illegal, mala fide, and was done with deliberate intention of impeding the Congress’s electoral campaign. The party demanded action against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS, arguing that such blatant violations to disturb free and fair conduct of elections cannot be allowed to go unpunished.

Kamal Nath said the issue of complaints related to EVMs at various places in Madhya Pradesh was also raised with the EC officials. “We have demanded action against officials at places from where such complaints are coming,” the MP Congress chief said.