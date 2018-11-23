Telangana elections: Congress moves EC, seeks withdrawal of pink ballot papers

The Congress on Thursday approached the Election Commission, seeking withdrawal of pink ballot papers pasted on EVMs for the Telangana Assembly polls, arguing that usage of pink colour which is associated with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi will give an “undue advantage” to it over other parties.

The party told the Election Commission that the TRS government had last month directed the Commissioner of Printing, Stationery and Stores to procure nine lakh pink coloured ballot papers for the December 7 elections. “Pink is the official colour of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi….The banners, party flag, manifesto, etc., are all pink in colour. The colour is synonymous with the party,” the party said in a memorandum.

It pointed out that during the recently concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls, TRS had objected to the proposal of electronic voting machines having a pink button to designate the “NOTA” category vote.

“The TRS had filed an immediate protest with the relevant authorities on the grounds that their voters would confuse the button for the TRS and press the NOTA button inadvertently. So great is the party’s association with the colour that they acknowledged the electoral harm that any confusion would cause them. The ECI had acceded to this request,” the Congress said in a memorandum.

Arguing that the EC action then validates its present argument, the Congress in its memorandum submitted by AICC secretary Pranav Jha said the “usage of pink coloured ballots without doubt will give the TRS party an undue advantage over other contesting parties.”