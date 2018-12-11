Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018: Where and how to check assembly results

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018: The newly formed state of Telangana, which went to polls on December 7 witnessed 69 per cent voters turning out to exercise their franchise. Unlike other states which underwent polls recently, Telangana has a strong presence of regional parties along with the ruling TRS. The results of Telangana assembly election will be declared on Tuesday.

The Congress has joined hands with the incumbent Telegu Desam Party (TDP) to keep the BJP at bay in the state. The BJP offered to ally with TRS two days before polls, but the state party rejected the proposal and joined hands with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

The TRS, led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, the first chief minister of the state since its bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh in 2014, is likely to retain power as per the exit poll results. The exit polls showed TRS getting at least 60 to 80 seats in the 119-seat state assembly with Congress being the second largest party.

Where to check the results of Telangana state assembly election?

You can check the results for the Chhattisgarh assembly election on the website of the Election Commission of India, eciresults.nic.in . The Commission will provide the option to check results under several categories – party-wise, constituency-wise and candidate wise.

The results will also be declared live at Telangana State Election Commission website. To check results go to http://www.ceotelangana.nic.in.

The Indian Express will bring to you the LIVE coverage of the elections throughout the day. Follow all the results at indianexpress.com.