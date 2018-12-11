Telangana Election Results 2018: KCR says TRS will play ‘crucial role’ in national politics

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018: Pouring cold water on the Congress-led alliance hopes to wrest power in Telangana, the TRS is returning for a second term with K Chandrasekhar Rao as its chief minister. What is worrying for the ‘Praja Kutami’ is the TRS is won over 80 seats, at least one third more than its previous tally, and has cornered a lion share of the votes. The motley group of Opposition parties — Congress, TDP, TJS, CPI — has failed to make any considerable gains in this election despite having a combined vote-share of close to 40 per cent from 2014.

Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to call for early polls has worked in his favour. Though most exit polls pointed towards a TRS victory, the party has struck a decisive blow and has won this one by a landslide. The results are a setback for TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was testing the waters with his ‘Praja Kutami’ experiment ahead of 2019 general elections. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to be reduced to just two seats with most of its prominent faces staring at embarrassing defeats.