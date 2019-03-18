Telangana: Assembly win a draw, KCR throws open gates, has leaders flocking

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao calls it their “16 Geluddam, Delhi Sadiddam (Win 16 and Win Delhi)” Project.

In other words, as TRS chief KC Chandrasekhar Rao aims for a national profile post the coming general elections, the party is banking on winning all 16 of the state’s 17 Lok Sabha constituencies it is contesting. The 17th, Hyderabad, has gone to TRS ally AIMIM, and Asaduddin Owaisi is expected to win again from there.

Towards that end, the TRS is approaching the elections district-wise, seeking to consolidate where the Opposition won just one or two Assembly segments in 2014. It has made strides by wooing winning candidates of the other parties, with its landslide win in the December Assembly elections only making the party even more attractive.

In the 31 districts of Telangana in the 2014 polls (increased to 33 after the elections), the TRS had won all the Assembly seats falling in 18 districts. In seven districts, the TRS had won all but one seat. That means the TRS needs to cover ground essentially in eight districts or four-five Lok Sabha seats.

The elections had been held in a joint Andhra Pradesh then. Seat-wise, the tally stood at 11 of the 17 seats that now fall in Telangana for the TRS, two for the Congress, and one each for the YSR Congress Party, BJP, TDP and AIMIM.

Recently, the TRS successfully wooed one Congress, one TDP and one Independent MLA in Khammam district. The Khammam Lok Sabha seat was won by the YSRCP in 2014 while the TRS had won the neighbouring Mahbubabad, parts of which are under Khammam and Mahbubabad districts. Congress MLA Rega Kantha Rao from Pinapaka in the adjoining Bhadradri Kothagudem district has also joined the TRS, strengthening the party in the area.

In the December 2018 Assembly elections, the TRS had won both the Assembly seats in Mahbubabad district while it had won only one seat in Khammam district; the Congress had won two, TDP 1 and Independent 1. TDP candidate Sandra Veera Venkataiah and Independent L Ramulu have already joined the TRS and the entry of Congress MLA from Yellandu, which falls in the Mahbubabad Lok Sabha seat, not only increases the chances of retaining the Mahbubabad Lok Sabha seat but also bolsters the TRS chances of wresting the Khammam seat from the YSRCP.

Yellandu MLA Banoth Haripriya was the fourth Congress MLA to join the TRS recently. The TRS is also said to be wooing Congress MLA from Chevella Sabitha Indra Reddy, and her son Kartik Reddy, a popular Youth Congress leader. In 2014, the TRS’s K Visweshwara Reddy had won from Chevella but resigned last November and joined the Congress. Of the seven Assembly segments under the Chevella Lok Sabha seat, the TRS had won five while the Congress had won two, including Maheswaram, represented by Sabitha Reddy, and Tandur, represented by Rohit Reddy in the 2018 Assembly polls. By winning over Sabitha Reddy, the TRS hopes to deal the Congress a blow in Chevella.

To consolidate its position in the Adilabad parliamentary seat, the TRS has wooed into its fold Congress MLA Atharam Sakku from Asifabad (ST). With Sakku joining, the TRS has both the Assembly seats in Asifabad district, which is part of the Adilabad parliamentary seat, in its kitty. In Nalgoda district, where the Congress had won two out of the six Assembly seats, the TRS has wooed Nakrekal MLA C Lingaiah into its fold.

In 2014, the two seats won by the Congress had been Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool. The BJP had won Secunderabad while the TDP had got Malkajgiri. The TRS now looks set to wrest Secunderabad seat. In the December Assembly elections, the TRS had won all the seven Assembly segments under the seat. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah set to address several meetings in Telangana, it remains to be seen whether it would be enough for the BJP to retain Secunderabad.

In Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, the TRS had won six of the seven Assembly segments and looks set to wrest it from the TDP. The TDP’s Malkajgiri MP, C Malla Reddy, has already joined the TRS and won as MLA in the December elections.